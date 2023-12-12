loading…

Hamas could not be defeated by the US and Israel even though the war lasted for 1 decade. Photo/Reuters

DOHA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned Israel and the US that they would never be able to realize their goal of eliminating Hamas even if they spent a decade fighting the Palestinian resistance movement.

“Neither Israel nor the US, even if they spend another 10 years in Gaza, will be able to eliminate Hamas,” said Amir-Abdollahian while addressing the Doha Forum in Qatar on Monday (11/12/2023).

Amir-Abdollahian added that it would be wrong to assume that the Hamas military operation, which began on October 7, triggered the Israeli attack on Gaza because it was a continuation of 75 years of Zionist aggression against Palestine.

It is clear that the fighting has expanded to the Lebanese and Yemeni fronts, he stressed, referring to operations carried out by the Yemeni military and the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement in retaliation for the Israeli massacre in Gaza.

Israel waged war in Gaza after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensifying atrocities against the Palestinian people.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the death toll of Palestinians killed since the start of Israel’s brutal aggression has risen to 18,205, most of them women and children, while more than 49,645 people were injured.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble in Gaza, which is under “total siege” by Israel.

Elsewhere in his speech, Amir-Abdollahian once again reiterated Iran’s rejection of the so-called two-state solution to the Palestinian issue, saying it would not help resolve the conflict.

“Israel has occupied Palestinian land and we believe a two-state solution will not help solve the Palestinian problem. “On Palestinian land, only a Palestinian government may be formed based on a referendum,” said Amir-Abdollahian. He stressed that such a referendum must be held with the participation of the native Palestinian population, including Jews.