Israel has failed to fulfill its vow to eliminate Hamas even though its war in Gaza has been going on for more than 60 days since it started on October 7. Now, the Zionist regime is using tactics to pit Hamas members against each other. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Israel failed to fulfill his vow to eradicate Hamas even though the war in Gaza has been going on for more than 60 days since it started on October 7. Discouraged by its failure, the Zionist regime is now using tactics to pit members of the Palestinian resistance group against each other by vilifying their leaders; Yahya Sinwar.

Yahya Sinwar is Hamas’ operational leader in Gaza. He and the commander of the Hamas military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades Mohammed Deif are two of the six top Hamas officials most wanted by Israeli intelligence and the military since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7.

The October 7 Hamas attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, killed around 1,200 people in Israel and took 240 hostages, according to official figures from the Zionist regime. Instead of capturing or killing Sinwar, the Israeli military and intelligence have still failed to trace him since the war began.

Israel’s domestic intelligence agency, the Shin Bet, now claims that not a single Gaza resident supports Sinwar. This claim, according to the Shin Bet, came from the confession of former Hamas Communications Minister Yosef Almansi to the Zionist intelligence agency’s interrogators.

“I have not seen anyone in the Gaza Strip who supports Sinwar,” said Shin Bet, imitating Yosef Almansi’s confession to Israeli interrogators, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Monday (11/12/2023).

“No one likes Sinwar. There are people who, day and night, pray that God will deliver us from it.”

Almansi, the Shin Bet claims, strongly criticized Hamas and described Yahya Sinwar as an unpopular despot who only brought harm to the Palestinian people.

“Sinwar has delusions of grandeur,” the Shin Bet claims, echoing Almansi’s confession to Israeli interrogators. “He feels he is above other people. The public disagrees. I have not seen anyone in the Gaza Strip who supports Sinwar.”

According to the Shin Bet’s claim, imitating Almansi’s confession to interrogators, Hamas’ achievement was the killing and destruction of more than 60% of buildings, infrastructure, roads and public facilities.

“This is a group of crazy people led by Sinwar,” claimed the Shin Bet, citing Almansi’s confession. ”They destroyed the Gaza Strip. They took it back 200 years.”