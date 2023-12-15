loading…

Israel is offering a cash reward of up to IDR 6 billion for information on the whereabouts of top Hamas leaders including Yahya Sinwar on December 14 2023. Photo/memo

GAZA TRACK – Israeli colonial soldiers distributed leaflets in the Gaza Strip on Thursday (14/12/2023) urging residents to provide information about the leader of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, in exchange for cash rewards.

The occupation offered USD400,000 (Rp. 6 billion) for information on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, USD300,000 for his brother Mohammed Sinwar, and USD100,000 for Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif.

Israel's colonial leaders made the killing of these leaders the aim of their aggression in Gaza.

Today leaflets printed to resemble 200-shekel notes are being dropped to warn Palestinians that this is their last chance to build a better future for themselves by providing Israel with information about prisoners of war held in Gaza.

“Occupation forces dropped leaflets printed on fake 200 shekel notes in the Al-Daraj and Al-Tuffah areas of Gaza. Maybe this trick will entice people to pick up the post and read it! This paper is fuel for resilience and nothing more!” said user X, Amani T on December 15, 2023.

Israel's move is considered a manifestation of the desperation of the Zionist apartheid regime which has massacred more than 20,000 Palestinians, including those who are still missing under the rubble of buildings.

(she)