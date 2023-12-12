The France coach on the midfielder who was the protagonist of the 2018 World Cup victory: “Personal problems inevitably had consequences on his injuries”

He was his pillar on the pitch, at the 2018 World Cup, the one won in Russia. However, he wasn’t there in Qatar, but only due to the injuries which however perhaps also resulted from the many, too many non-football problems. And now that he risks up to four years of disqualification, Didier Deschamps has no intention of abandoning his protégé, Paul Pogba, at least morally, as he explains in an interview with the newspaper Le Parisien. But when it comes to making choices, the French coach will, as always, focus on the point.

Sad is the word DD uses to describe his feelings towards the Juventus midfielder. Pogba in the national team began his series of 91 appearances with Deschamps on the bench: it was March 22nd ten years ago and the former United player, already at Juve then, made his debut as a starter, laying the foundations of a long reign, first as a prince then as king of a team full of talents. An ascent culminated five years later with the World Cup title, where Pogba effectively became the shadow captain, dragging the dressing room with his personality into the triumph in Moscow, also to erase the disappointment of the European Championship final lost two years earlier, in home.

With Les Bleus, Pogba also won the Nations League in 2021, but then the trouble began with the bad story of the kidnapping and blackmail suffered by old friends, perhaps with the support of one of his two brothers, all of whom are under investigation. A problem that also destabilized his return to Juventus, including injuries and misunderstandings, up to doping accusations and the request for a four-year disqualification by the sports prosecutor’s office. A hard blow, also for Deschamps: “I love all my players – explains the coach – but I am sad for what Paul is experiencing. And not only for the most recent events, but also for everything he has experienced so far, with the personal problems that have inevitably had consequences on his injuries. That’s a lot for one person. Paul is strong, has high morale and has character. The request from the prosecutor’s office is heavy and risks taking him away from the fields a little more, and he had already played little in the last year and a half”. It is therefore difficult to see the thirty-year-old still in Bleu, at least in the immediate future, also because, beyond feelings, Deschamps has never given gifts to anyone. Not even Pogba.

