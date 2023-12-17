Derek Kirk Kim has worked on many animated series such as Adventure Time and his career positions him as one of the best in the industry, now his bet is The Last Mermaid

In an unexpected twist that fuses science fiction with marine fantasy, Image Comics has revealed its latest gem: “The Last Mermaid.” This series, which premieres in March, marks the triumphant return of Derek Kirk Kim to the world of comics after a decade dedicated to film and animation.

“The Last Mermaid” is not just another comic on the shelf. It is the culmination of Kim's years of experience and passion., whose last work in the world of comics was 10 years ago. With a narrative that is reminiscent of the classic “Dune”, but with a unique aquatic spinthis series promises to be a literal “fish out of water” story.

An epic adventure under the sea and beyond

In this work for Image Comics, we follow a brave mermaid wandering through an endless wasteland. His journey, filled with dangers like cybernetic cannibals and mutant beasts, is an odyssey in search of more than survival. What unfathomable impulse drives her to risk everything in this quest?

Inspired by the aesthetics of animation, with references to works such as “Isola” and “Low”, and even evoking the classic style of Miyazaki, Kim brings a visual freshness that will delight both new admirers and long-time fans.

Gene Luen Yang, creator of works such as “American Born Chinese” and “Superman Smashes the Klan,” has praised “The Last Mermaid” as an absolute treasure. A world to get lost in, an epic and heartbreaking saga that will capture the hearts of readers.

A date with history

“The Last Siren” is scheduled for release on March 6, 2024. And to promote this exciting project, Kim will be present at the Emerald City Comic Con, offering fans the opportunity to immerse themselves firsthand in this epic adventure.

“The Last Mermaid” is more than a comic; It is an invitation to explore unknown worlds, to navigate deep emotions and discover the magic that lies in the art of storytelling. With the return of Derek Kirk Kim to the comic, A door opens to a universe where fantasy and reality intertwine in an extraordinary way.

More about the author

Derek Kirk Kim, a visionary in the world of comics, has been an influential figure since his debut. Su primera gran obra, “Same Difference and Other Stories”published in 2003, received multiple awardsincluding the Eisner, Harvey and Ignatz Awards, establishing him as a prominent voice in contemporary graphic narrative.

In addition to his acclaimed comics, Kim has left her mark on animation. His participation in renowned series such as “Amphibia”, “Adventure Time” and “Green Eggs and Ham” on Netflix, demonstrates his ability to transcend the boundaries of comics and bring his talent to new audiences. This experience in animation has enriched his approach to comics, providing a unique visual dynamics and narrative.

“Tune”, another of his notable creationsexplores themes of science fiction and romance with a distinctive style that merges autobiographical elements with fantasy. This work evidences Kim's ability to weave the personal with the imaginative, creating stories that are both intimate and universal.

His return with “The Last Sirena” is not only an event for his followersbut also marks a turning point in his career, combining all his previous experiences. This new project promises to be a visual and emotional odysseytaking readers on an unforgettable journey through its imaginative aquatic world.

With “The Last Mermaid,” Kim not only continues her comic book legacy, but also expand your repertoire, showing his evolution as an artist and storyteller. This new series is a testimony of its growth and adaptabilitymaintaining its essence while exploring new creative horizons.