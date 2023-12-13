Suara.com – Deputy Chairman of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) Expert Council, Budiman Sudjatmiko, said that presidential candidate number 2, Prabowo Subianto, is President Jokowi's successor.

He rejected the notion that Prabowo was an impersonator of Jokowi. Previously, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) considered Prabowo to have failed to imitate Jokowi's style in his appearance at the first presidential candidate debate.

“Pak Prabowo is Pak Jokowi's successor, not his impersonator. OK!” said Budiman in the South Jakarta area, Wednesday (13/12/2023) evening.

Budiman actually insinuated that there was someone who was really a Jokowi impersonator, but Budiman emphasized that this person was not Prabowo.

“There are those who imitate Pak Jokowi, even though they should be his successor. Pak Prabowo prefers to be a continuous person, not an imitator,” said Budiman.

Previously it was reported that the Secretary General of the PDIP DPP, Hasto Kristiyanto, assessed that Prabowo failed to imitate President Jokowi's style in the first debate for the 2024 presidential election.

“Yes, the design that we got from expert analysis is indeed, Pak Prabowo is trying to show Pak Jokowi, just from the way he speaks, from his character, from his different programs,” said Hasto when met at the TPN Ganjar-Mahfud Office, MNC High End Building. , Jakarta, Wednesday (13/12/2023).

He then gave an example of how Prabowo could not imitate Jokowi. Hasto also mentioned Prabowo's steps to increase the budget to purchase defense equipment.

“What's an example? Currently, people are facing the difficulty of increasing the prices of basic necessities. Chili is going up. Mr Jokowi's solution is straight down. If Mr Parbowo's solution is prioritizing defense equipment, increasing the foreign defense equipment debt, it will be like this country is going to war,” he said.

He also claimed that a figure who is suitable and similar to Jokowi is Ganjar Pranowo.

“This is what makes the difference. So I want to imitate the results which are different. The result is Mr. Ganjar who is like Mr. Jokowi,” he said.

When asked again whether he thought Prabowo had failed to imitate Jokowi's style in the 2024 presidential election, Hasto then imitated Prabowo's style on the debate stage last night.

“As Pak Prabowo himself said, 'I agree',” he said.