Suara.com – Denise Chariesta finally decided to auction off the proposal ring given to her by her ex-boyfriend, JK. He took this decision after finding out that the diamond ring was fake and could not be used to pay for Baby DC’s delivery some time ago.

Through her Instagram account, Denise Chariesta explained that she had shown evidence in the form of a certificate showing that the ring was fake. In fact, it was said that the ring was a gift handed down from JK’s mother.

Not wanting to be disappointed alone, Denise Chairesta also plans to auction the ring to her followers on Instagram. The price offered also makes you shake your head because it starts from IDR 50 thousand.

Whoever gives the highest bid will get the ring. The plan is that the money received will be used to pay for Baby DC’s needs and also his own.

“Now, so that this ring is useful for paying for the baby’s needs, I’d better put it up for auction, guys. I’m auctioning off a proposal ring from a bear, guys, to pay for the baby’s needs and other living necessities. I’ll auction it starting from IDR 50 thousand,” said Denise Chariesta casually.

Denise Chariesta also said that the winner of the auction would receive another gift in the form of a photo of JK who had disappointed her.

“Buyers get a jumbo-sized photo of the face of Juan Wibowo, aka Bear, aka The Miser, aka The Fake, aka Yidata, aka JK,” he wrote as a statement.

It didn’t stop there, Denise Chariesta also linked this fake ring to JK’s work as a businessman. He accused the data his ex-girlfriend was selling of fake goods, such as the ring he received.

Denise Chariesta and JK’s Dating Style (Instagram/@denisechariesta91)

“The ring that was given to me was fake, maybe the database that was being sold was also fake, so the customer would run away,” added Denise Chariesta.

Furthermore, this upload also stole the public’s attention and received various comments from netizens. Not a few people actually made fun of the auction of Denise Chariesta’s ring.

“Aydew, Lunmay, Razman’s lawyer is laughing at what is happening in his life now,” wrote one netizen.

“If it’s fake, why put it up for auction, who wants it,” sneered at another netizen.

“We’re still talking about the ring which is clearly fake. If you know it’s fake, throw it away. There’s no content left. Just say you still love it,” commented one netizen.

“You’re really easy to lie to, Nis? You say you’re rich,” joked another netizen.