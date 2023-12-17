Suara.com – Denise Chariesta is back in the public spotlight after video footage of her breastfeeding went viral on social media. The reason is that even though it only happened for a second, the YouTube broadcast shows her breasts while breastfeeding.

This moment was immediately uploaded by one Twitter user, Jujukyng. In his viral tweet, he admitted that he was surprised by the content of Denise Chariesta's vlog, which accidentally showed her breasts.

“Is it the editor's fault? Is this really their marketing so that Denise's nipples are clearly visible,” tweeted the account.

He also attached three photos taken from Denise's vlog when the celebgram was breastfeeding. Unlike most celebrities, this moment was exposed and showed Denise's breasts.

It's just that the owner of this account has censored the images so that they are not too vulgar.

In fact, because he was avoiding accusations that he was lying, the owner of this account shared an uncensored photo taken from video footage of Denise Chariesta.

“Real, not edited,” continued the account owner.

Of course, this information regarding Denise Chariesta's YouTube content has stolen the public's attention and received various comments from netizens. Some people think that this was done deliberately by Denise.

“That's what the content looks like. Many of the videos are about mom's and baby's life too, daily life as a mother (breastfeeding) and activities,” replied a netizen while attaching a screenshot containing Denise's vlog.

“It's normal, it's called breastfeeding a child. It's just his brain that's perverted, unless he's making a fuss, then he's excited,” said another netizen.

Denise Chariesta breastfeeds baby DC. (Doc. Instagram)

However, there were also those who ridiculed Denise Chariesta's decision to broadcast the upload.

“Hey, isn't he embarrassed to look like that,” joked one netizen.

“He's no longer surprised, he'll do anything to make his name rise again,” added another netizen.

Meanwhile, Denise Chariesta provided clarification regarding her naked breastfeeding content on YouTube.

Denise Chariesta believes that breastfeeding is better done without wearing clothes. He also explained the benefits of skin to skin breastfeeding with babies.

“The reason I breastfeed without wearing clothes is that there are many benefits. I cultivate reading, so I don't just keep reading. It's good that I make videos for education,” she raged in one of her Instagram posts.