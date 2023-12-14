When Denis Mukwege accepted the Olof Palme Prize in Stockholm in 2009, Majken Bergman was also present. In 1955, the Swedish missionary lived in a poor neighborhood of Bukavu, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where she worked in a local clinic. It was Bergman who saved the life of the future Nobel Peace Prize winner during her first days of life when, after giving birth at home, she risked not surviving an infection contracted from cutting the umbilical cord. Fifty-four years later, Mukwege wanted to thank her publicly, calling her “a symbol of the very meaning of life”.

But Bergman was not the only altruistic figure to mark the life of “Doctor Courage”, as he was nicknamed in his homeland, where he decided to run in the presidential elections which will be held from 20 to 27 December. The Congolese doctor's entire childhood was marked by people who wanted to help others, starting with his father, a Protestant pastor.

Becoming “Muganga”

Since he was a child, Mukwege accompanied him to visit the sick in Bukavu, on the shores of Lake Kivu. One day, when he was only eight years old, they went together to visit a terminally ill young man, for whom they could only pray. After this experience he said to his father: “You can continue to pray, but I will give them the medicines they need.” “Looking back, I realize that it was at that age that I decided to become a 'muganga,' which in my native language means 'one who saves lives,'” Mukwege said in 2019 at an event in Brazil.

The third of nine children, Mukwege decided to study medicine but did not abandon his faith, becoming a Pentecostal minister at just 13 years old. However, he later enrolled at the University of Burundi, where he graduated in medicine in 1983. He then returned to his homeland, starting to work as a pediatrician in the rural hospital of Lemera, south of Bukavu. Already the following year, however, at just 29 years old and after having witnessed the suffering of his patients due to the lack of adequate care, he decided to further his studies in gynecology and obstetrics at the University of Angers, in France.

It was his first trip to Europe and he spent almost half of his savings on the plane ticket alone. When he arrived in the city, however, it took him a while to find accommodation since, due to racism, many landlords refused him a rental contract. So much so that he eventually shared a house with other students. However, his academic career was brilliant. During a caesarean section, noticing his abilities, his professor asked him if he had already performed one before. “I've done almost 500,” Mukwege replied. «So who are you doing here?», the teacher blurted out, admiring. Five years later, after obtaining his specialization, the surgeon returned to his homeland, resuming his work in Lemera, where he was the only qualified gynecologist in the region. Here he was caught up, like everyone else, in the crossfire of the first and second Congo wars.

“The man who fixes women”

In the mid-1990s, the hospital in Lemera, near the Burundi-Rwanda border, found itself in the midst of ethnic clashes following the 1994 Rwandan genocide and the invasion of eastern Congo. Here, for the first time, Mukwege began to heal the wounds caused by gang rapes and sexual violence used as a weapon against civilians by the militias in conflict. In Lemera, the gynecologist assisted everyone, regardless of faction, but in the end the area was invaded by pro-Kigali forces, dozens of patients and health workers were killed and he was forced to flee to Kenya, while Laurent Kabila became president.

Only in 1998 did Mukwege return to his homeland, starting to operate again in Bukavu, but he did more. On a plot of agricultural land in a poor neighborhood on the outskirts of the city, the doctor founded the Panzi Hospital, which opened in 1999 and was dedicated to gynecological and obstetric care. However, the outbreak of another war forced him to again treat victims of militia brutality against women, and the hospital became a refuge for thousands of people. Thus, he and his staff developed specific expertise in the treatment of damage caused to internal organs by sexual violence, earning him the nickname “Man who repairs women”.

But it was not limited to medicine: Mukwege created his own model, integrating medical care, psychological support, legal assistance and socio-economic support, to help victims, becoming an example throughout the world and also starting to receive recognition abroad, including the United Nations Human Rights Award in 2008 and the Olof Palme Award in 2009.

For almost 15 years, the facility offered assistance to over 50 thousand women, working 18 hours and carrying out almost 10 operations a day. Then, in 2012, a couple of months after his speech to the United Nations in which he denounced rape as a weapon of war and the impunity of those guilty of mass sexual violence committed in previous years in Congo, some armed men attacked his house , taking his children hostage. Eventually returning home, Mukwege managed to save his family, but one of his bodyguards was killed by the attackers. So the doctor was forced to leave the country again, finding refuge in Europe, where in 2013 he obtained the Right Livelihood Award, in 2014 the Sakharov Prize of the European Parliament and in 2015 a PhD from the Université libre de Bruxelles.

In January 2013, however, he returned to his homeland again, landing at Kavumu airport, where thousands of celebrating people, especially former patients, welcomed him. Since then he has continued to operate in Panzi, treating at least 32 thousand other people, and to denounce sexual violence suffered by women all over the world, obtaining the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 together with Yazidi activist Nadia Murad. Without ever forgetting his people.

Tomorrow is too late

Mukwege has never been afraid to denounce the culture of impunity towards war crimes and crimes against humanity recorded by the UN in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He, much less he, has refrained from criticizing the international policies of exploitation in Africa. “To stop what is happening here in Congo, the guilty parties would first need to be punished,” he said in an interview given to TPI in 2019. «Then we would need a firm national and international political will to put an end to the looting of minerals. Because in this way the conflicts that have been tearing our country apart for years would cease.”

His fame and commitment have led thousands of people to turn to him for change, even political change. In September, a crowd of women showed up at the Nobel Prize winner to give him a check for 100 thousand dollars, needed to register with the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) and stand in the presidential elections on December 20th against Felix Tshisekedi and around twenty other candidates. . “You have healed many women and today we ask you to heal this country too,” one of his supporters said at the time.

An appeal taken up by Mukwege at the beginning of October: «Our country has become the shame of the continent. Tomorrow would be too late, I'm running,” he told his supporters gathered in the parish of Fatima in the capital Kinshasa on October 2.

His program is clear: to punish “the predators who seize the riches of the Congo”, to combat the “debauchery of politics” and “the intervention of foreign forces without the authorization of Parliament”, defending “the Constitution, trampled on by those who should be the supreme guarantor.” In turn, however, without ever naming him, Tshisekedi accused him of being a “puppet” in the hands of foreign countries. An insinuation rejected by Mukwege, who defined himself as “the most Congolese of all the candidates”. The man who wants to heal Congo.