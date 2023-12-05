Dengue in Italy, there are 347 from the beginning of the year to today. The news is given in the bulletin of the Higher Institute of Health, updated on 5 December. The indigenous cases remain constant, equal to 82, those transmitted locally in our country, compared to last week. Imported ones rise slightly, amounting to 265, compared to 256 seven days ago. The map of cases sees Lombardy in the lead with 111 cases, followed by Lazio with 93, Emilia Romagna with 39, Veneto with 32 and Tuscany with 17. Imported cases account for 12% of cases from Mexico, 11 % Thailand, 10% India and 8% Cuba. From January 1, 2023 to date, only one death has been recorded.

Read also