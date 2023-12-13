A week ago we had the opportunity to visit the offices of 10 Chambers and Unity in San Francisco. The invitation was to try the 8th and final rundown of the popular GTFO game and attend a private presentation of Den of Wolves, both titles kept secret until their surprise appearance last December 7 at The Game Awards.

GTFO is a cooperative game for 4 people in which a team must accomplish objectives in a synchronized and silent manner because any mistake or minimal provocation can awaken hordes of enemies that will attack voraciously.

When we played the final rundown of GTFO we realized that it is as nerve-wracking as we remember it. And I say Final Rundown because it will be the last addition to the game, because 10 Chambers plans to explore new horizons. They assured us that they will continue to support the game, but will celebrate the farewell with a weekend of free play on Steam and a possible console release later, although they did not give details.

Now let's talk about the developer's ambitious plans for its new installment called Den of Wolves. This title shares DNA with PAYDAY and GTFO, its concept is fresh and different because it will explore a world that is dominated by multinational corporations that govern all aspects of life and full of biohackers.

Den of Wolves will mess with your mind

The game's story takes place in Midway, a nature reserve city that includes an unregulated innovation zone, where large companies can experiment, create, modify and do whatever they want because, precisely, there is no supervision or rules to follow. Something interesting about the concept is that we will not take the role of hero or villain, but rather we will be mercenaries working for the highest bidder. Thus, one day one of the almost 400 corporations may hire us and then work against them.

Simon Viklund, the company's chief designer, described the game to us as science fiction with purpose, since things exist because of their functionality. He added that the universe is inspired by those of The Matrix, Ghost in the Shell and Strange Days and that the story is simply “mind fucking”, so we assume that it seeks to destabilize and confuse the players' minds.

We also had the opportunity to see a conceptual trailer from the company that shows the essence of Den of Wolves, and I must say that it is fascinating and touches on key points for all interested cyberpunk-futuristic-dystopian concepts that speak of a late capitalism where each corporation only looks out for your interests.

Simon also told us that the game won't be open world, but rather will have a Heist style of games like PAYDAY and GTFO. He added that there will be only cosmetic and non-predatory microtransactions, so they will leave the gameplay and pacing of the game intact.

Finally, they explained to us that Den of Wolves is 10 Chambers' most ambitious title and that they can't wait to show us more, especially after having worked on it for more than 2 years.

Without a doubt, it is sad that we are facing the final season of GTFO, but Den of Wolves will be a title that fans of the genre will greatly enjoy. The young company has shown us that they really know how to make games in this niche.

