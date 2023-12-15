loading…

Peace activists storm the office of Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles on December 14, 2023. Photo/@MattH093/X

CANBERRA – Peace activists storm the office of Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles. Demonstrators chained themselves to stairs and called for “stop the genocide” in Gaza.

Protesters spray-painted the phrases “stop arming Israel” and “rivers of blood on your hands Marles” on the walls outside the defense minister's office.

Protesters also threw red paint on the office walls symbolizing the blood of Palestinian children.

Marles, who is in the United States (US) for talks with the American defense minister, said he was aware of the protests.

He stated his “first concern” was the safety of ministry officials.

Since October 7, Israel has killed 18,787 Palestinians and injured 50,897 others, most of them children and women.

The United States (US) and Australia are the main supporters of the Israeli colonial regime against the threat of international sanctions.

Read Also

(she)