In recent weeks, thousands of people have participated in the largest demonstrations in the history of the principality of Andorra. The main reason was to protest against rising housing prices and a real estate crisis that has hit households hard. “Housing is a fundamental right recognized in our Constitution and we cannot accept speculation in a basic need,” they cried. A few days later, the consequences of such a mobilization have arrived.

Yesterday were the communal elections in the country and the surprise was a change of government in the capital, a sign of social discontent due to this crisis that threatens the neighboring country and that highlights the country's priority problem: housing.

The context. For years, Andorra, with a soft fiscal policy, has attracted investors, large fortunes and YouTubers. This speculative boom has skyrocketed prices in just a few years. Accessing housing has become a nightmare for many middle and lower class Andorrans. Only between the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, real estate prices rose by 12.8%. In total, a cumulative increase that exceeds 18% in just one year. The rent? It has risen 30% since 2018, which has forced some of its inhabitants to look for a home in neighboring Spain.

“We are facing a real estate epidemic. Some citizens are leaving the country because they cannot afford to live here,” said Cerni Escalé, the leader of the opposition in Andorra, in this eldiario.es article.

The protests. Last month, Andorra la Vella, the capital, experienced several massive demonstrations demanding “decent housing” in the Principality. The authorities have not given an official number of attendees, but the organizers have put the number of people who took to the streets to protest at 3,000. The largest in its recent history.

The motto that presided over the march was: “Ja n'hi ha prou! Habitatge digne” (Enough! Decent housing!). Some banners could also read: “Espot resignation” and “Speculators outside the country.” Many of them demanded the resignation of the head of the government, Xavier Espot, re-elected in April at the head of a center-right coalition.

Change of government. The mobilizations have already had a certain effect on the country's local politics. Yesterday were the communal elections (the equivalent of municipal elections) and Demòcrates per Andorra (DA), the center-right party that governs the Principality with Xavier Espot as President, lost in the elections for Andorra la Vella, the capital. There, the voters gave the surprising victory to the change, to the Enclar coalition (PS, Concòrdia and Somveïns), with 52.47% of the votes.

Measures. As we have reported in Xataka in other articles, to stop the rise in prices, the General Council of the Principality of Andorra approved a moratorium on real estate investment in December. This new regulation temporarily prohibits any real estate investment by foreign capital, and gives the Government the power to liquidate operations suspected of being speculative in nature.

The idea was to maintain this suspension until the Foreign Investment Law is approved, and with it a specific tax for this type of investment that allocates that money to building homes with affordable rents. In other words, impose an additional 10% tax on the purchase of homes by foreigners.

The tendency. In the last decade, Andorra has experienced a real estate boom in the form of massive housing construction. The reason is the increase in arrivals of new residents seeking to settle in the country. The trend accelerated with the pandemic and, above all, with the rise of teleworking. However, the main attraction remains taxation, with VAT, personal income tax (with a single bracket) and corporate taxes set at 10%. In addition, security, the good standard of schools and health centers and the surrounding nature undoubtedly accompany.

Put obstacles in the way of youtubers. With such lax taxation and such a quality of life, hundreds of YouTubers and content creators have moved en masse to the country without thinking twice. To the point that a few months ago the Andorran government showed its intentions to change the requirements to obtain residency in the Principality from 2024. In this case, imposing the obligation to learn Catalan because it is the official language of Andorra, in addition to tighten other controls on real estate investment.

