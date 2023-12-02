In a recent interview with Heidi MacDonald, Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman revealed that the villainess Demona will return in the upcoming Gargoyles Quest comic series.

Weisman said Demona is “back with a vengeance” to Gargoyles and is planning to steal the three keys to power, which were destroyed in the original series. “She believes these keys will give her the power to destroy the human race,” Weisman said.

Demona’s return

Demona’s return is exciting news for Gargoyles fans. The villain is one of the most popular in the series and her return promises to bring a lot of action and drama.

Demona is a Celtic gargoyle who witnessed the destruction of her clan by humans. She swore revenge and has been working for centuries to destroy the human race.

In the original Gargoyles series, Demona allied with the villain Xanatos to destroy the gargoyles of Manhattan. However, his plan was thwarted by Goliath and his friends.

In Gargoyles Quest, Demona will once again be a force to be reckoned with. She is more determined than ever to destroy humans and this time she might succeed.

The power of the keys

The Three Keys of Power are a legendary artifact said to grant the bearer the power to control time, space, and reality.

In the original Gargoyles series, the keys were destroyed by Goliath. However, Demona believes that they still exist and are hidden somewhere in New York.

If Demona can find the keys, she will have the power to make her darkest dreams come true. She could destroy the human race, create a new world order, or even rule the universe.

The future of Gargoyles

Demona’s return is a sign that interest in Gargoyles remains strong. The original series first aired in 1994 and has undergone a revival in recent years, with new comic book series and graphic novels.

Gargoyles Quest is just the beginning of a new era for the franchise. Weisman has said that he has plans for more comic book series, graphic novels and even a live-action movie.

Gargoyles fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming years. The series is back with a vengeance and promises to bring lots of action, drama and adventure.

Gargoyles Quest will be released in January 2024 in the United States.

What do you think of the news? Were you a Gargoyles fan? Leave us your comment. You can watch the animated series on Disney +.

Fuente: Dynamite

Carlos Gallego Guzmán

Since I can remember I have always been attracted to drawing, comics and especially cinema, the fault of this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I felt fascinated by the large number of spaceships that appeared in her and the entire world created by George Lucas, the scene of the Corellian ship pursued by an imperial cruiser that advanced to fill the screen was shocking. John Williams’ music was catchy and easy to remember, by then I remember my collections of stickers and the dolls from the saga. Another great influence has been comics, specifically the Vertice editions of Spiderman, The X-Men, The Avengers, and The Fantastic Four, with which I learned to draw by copying the cartoons of John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby. So it was not surprising that he ended up studying at the Zaragoza arts school.