Doma, one of the most terrifying villains from Demon Slayer, is the protagonist of this incredible cosplay.

Doma was seen in the third season of Demon Slayer

The third season of Demon Slayer was not satisfied solely with adapt one of the most exciting arcs of the entire Koyoharu Gotouge manga, he also took care of revealing some of the most interesting mysteries that the epilogue of his second season left us, which is still considered by many the best of all so far.

One of the most interesting revelations was the true identity of the enigmatic demon we saw in Daki and Gyutaro's emotional flashback and many of us were surprised to see that it was none other than Doma, the second most powerful of the Demonic Moons in the service of Muzan Kibutsuji. From this first appearance the character captured the attention of many fans and that is why we are not surprised that she is the protagonist of incredible cosplays like the one we share with you on this occasion.

Doma becomes a real threat thanks to this great cosplay

Once again, the cosplayer @faid_eyren_cosplay has paid tribute to this excellent action anime by giving us the opportunity to appreciate what this character would be like if he were real:

@faid_eyren_cosplay's cosplay has reminded us thanks to his enormous loyalty the striking costumes and the fascinating aesthetics of this character, which combines the elegance of golden colors in some of his accessories with the red and purple tones that they curiously also use in part of their clothing. Kokushibo y Akazathe other two most powerful moons in the hierarchy.

In addition to being one of the most powerful demons from Demon Slayer, Doma is a character that raises controversy among fans. And in terms of levels of cruelty and manipulation, it is very likely that Doma can be compared to Muzan himself, even being considered for some someone even worse than the great villain of the piece.

Demon Slayer fans have been surprised by the announcement of Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Trainingthe new film in the franchise that, in addition to bringing the exciting last episode of the third season to the big screen, will show in advance what will be the first episode of the fourth season of the series.

