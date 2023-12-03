Why is Tanjiro not a Pillar after the events that occurred in the Blacksmith Village?

Tanjiro became more powerful in the third season of Demon Slayer

Join the conversation

Demon Slayer season 3 brought with it new mysteries and a good number of intense and exciting confrontations in which they particularly shined Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanrojitwo charismatic Pillars who received at the climax of their respective battles a increase in power awakening his enigmatic hunter marks.

Tanjiro too he fought until he was tired and his greatest feats include decapitating the Greater Demon Moons Gyutaro and Hantengu. This heroic act has caused some debate among fans, who in some cases wonder why our protagonist is not considered just another Pillar and in this article we will try to answer this question.

What keeps Tanjiro from being considered a new Pillar?

The reason why Tanjiro is still not a Pilar of the Demon Extermination Corps despite defeating Hantengu is because has not met all the requirements that are required to achieve this title.

To officially be a Pillar in the Demon Extermination Corps one must have gone through years of intense trainingpossess obvious talent and have been able to kill 50 demons or directly assassinate one of the 12 Demon Moons without any help. And it is this last requirement that best demonstrates that Tanjiro cannot hold this title.

Tanjiro fought in the first season against Rui, one of the 6 Lower Demon Moons and, in addition to being helped by Nezuko, it was Giyu Tomioka who concluded the fight. With Enmu he also needed Inosuke’s abilities to be able to cut off the head of said demon and without Tengen Uzui our protagonist would have died before Gyutaro. In this season, despite decapitating Hantengu, he required the help of Nezuko, Genya and the Pillar of Love.

The fourth season of Demon Slayer is already confirmed and it will adapt the ‘Pillar Training’ arca point in the story where some of the group’s most notable demon hunters are given more depth.

Join the conversation