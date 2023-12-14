A few days ago the release window for the new Demon Slayer arc (Kimetsu no Yaiba) was confirmed. Now, it is time for all interested parties to prepare by watching the third season on Netflix, a platform that will receive it at the beginning of 2024.

Relive the Blacksmiths' Village Arc

As you surely remember, the third part of the series ended a few months ago and can currently be seen exclusively on Crunchyroll. However, Netflix users will soon have the same opportunity.

Best of all, fans won't have to wait long, since the Blacksmiths' Village Arc is close by and will arrive on the popular streaming platform on January 17, according to information shared by our friends at Animetrends.

Here you can see it:

It's almost time to watch the third season on Netflix

As you could see, Demon Slayer is prepared to bring its latest released arc to a second platform and it seems that it will be dubbed into Latin American Spanish from the beginning.

We will only have to wait a few weeks for the community to enjoy what Tanjiro and company experienced in the blacksmiths' village.

When is the fourth season of Demon Slayer coming?

It has just been confirmed that the fourth part of the anime, which will cover the Functional Recovery Training Arc, will arrive in next year's springin addition to a world tour being held in February to bring the cast of Demon Slayer closer to fans.

We will remain attentive to any news that is revealed about this new season of the anime. In the meantime, we invite you to stay tuned for other news related to Demon Slayer at this link.

What do you expect from the new chapters of the anime? Tell us in the comments.

