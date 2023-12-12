Yesterday we brought you very important information about the premiere of the fourth season of the Demon Slayer anime. And Kimetsu no Yaiba has managed to captivate millions of fans around the world, and there are many who wonder what awaits us in the coming months.

It should be noted that Demon Slayer will be released globally in theaters in February 2023and not only that, but it will do so in the form of a film that will bring together the final episode of season 3 along with the first episode of season 4.

The duration of which will be greater than that of a normal anime chapter of the Ufotable series. This special, in addition to being broadcast in theaters, will also arrive around the month of April on online and streaming platforms so we can continue watching the series from the comfort of our home.

Thank you for your support and see you in 2024.

The duration of the first chapter of the Demon Slayer season 4 is 1 hour.

We still don’t know if it will be exact or will vary in a few minutes, but what is clear is that the first episode of the new season will have the necessary length to premiere in theaters. The fourth season of Demon Slayer It has been highly anticipated by fans.

Since the rumors of the new Arc and the 3 movies, fans of Kimetsu They did not receive news as important as this.

