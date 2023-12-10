Those responsible for Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) recently announced that the fourth season of the anime will arrive in the spring 2024. However, that was not all, as they also confirmed that there will be a new world tour that will include Mexico on his journey.

As you surely know, it was at the beginning of 2023 when all anime fans were able to go to theaters to see a special showing of Demon Slayer. This is not to mention that this tour also offered an event in CDMX that had the presence of Natsuki Hanae, who voices Tanjiro.

Demon Slayer will have a great 2024

Now, it’s time to prepare for what’s coming with Demon Slayer’s new world tour, which has just been confirmed and will begin next February in different cities around the planet. If that were not enough, the event will have the participation of some members of the cast and the producer of the anime.

The cities chosen for this tour are Tokyo, New York, Seoul, Singapore, Jakarta, Paris, Taipei, London, Hong Kong and the Mexico Citywhere fans from our country will be able to meet Takahiro Sakurai (voice of Giyu Tomioka), Kengo Kawanishi (voice of Muichiro Tokito) and Yuma Takahashi (anime producer) on February 17th.

These are the dates of the world tour

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the events in the aforementioned cities, the tour is expected to have screenings in cinemas in 140 countries, all with a special screening that will include the last episode of the Blacksmiths’ Village Arc and the first episode of 1 hour of the Functional Recovery Training Arc.

We will remain attentive to find out any news about this world tour of Demon Slayer that will arrive in Mexico, and for new details about the premiere of the fourth season of the anime. You can find out other related news at this link.

What do you think of this Demon Slayer world tour? Tell us in the comments.

