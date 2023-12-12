The first episode of season 4 of Demon Slayer will start in style, being an hour-long special.

Through the Promo Reel 2024 event it has been revealed that the first episode of the fourth season of Demon Slayer will be an hour-long special.

Join the conversation

It is a secret to no one that Demon Slayer has become one of the most acclaimed works of todayWell, the story that created Koyoharu Gotouge has amazed the followers in such a way that they are very eager to continue enjoying the exciting adventures of Tanjiro and company, who culminated the third season of the anime in style.

In addition, The expectations and desires of fans regarding the fourth season are overwhelming.since a few weeks ago an event called “Promo Reel 2024” had been announced, which would provide more information on December 10 about the new installment of this IP.

And evidently, the wait is over, since the Promo Reel 2024 announcement took place, revealing several very interesting details about Demon Slayer season 4letting it be known that The first episode will be one hour long. in which they will lay the foundations for this surprising and brief arc that promises to be packed with a lot of action.

The first episode of the fourth season of Demon Slayer will be one hour long

Finally, one of the most anticipated moments by die-hard Demon Slayer fans has arrivedsince the Promo Reel 2024 event announced the release date of the fourth season of this work, which has many surprises prepared for fans, who are very eager for the return of Tanjiro and company to the screens.

In fact, The hype regarding this new installment is so great that the Demon Slayer franchise knows itwhich is why they have shared a surprising trailer through

Through X, the official Demon Slayer USA account ha shared an exciting trailer that fills fans with enthusiasmwho are patiently waiting for this new stage of the work.

( PROMOTION REEL 2024 ) Thank you for your support and see you in 2024.#DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/oCivCWOsIA — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) December 10, 2023

In this trailer shows a brief review of the different seasons of the Demon Slayer animeshowing images of the long road that Tanjiro and company have traveled until reaching the fourth season of this work, which will adapt the Pilar Training arc, showing the skills of these prominent swordsmen who will bring out the maximum potential of the young Kamado, Zenitsu and Inosuke. Likewise, it has been revealed that Demon Slayer season four will arrive in spring 2024.

But this is not all, since it has also been revealed that the first episode of the fourth season of Demon Slayer will be an hour-long specialwhich clearly foreshadows that this new installment plans to start Tanjiro and company’s training in style.

Besides, This franchise will begin a world tour presenting a feature film called “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training” which will address the end of the Blacksmith’s Village arc alongside the hour-long premiere episode of Demon Slayer season 4premiering on 23 of Februaryso the expectations regarding this new installment are overwhelming.

Without a doubt, both the Demon Slayer franchise and Ufotable have done an excellent job by making each season of this work a true marvel, since each announcement and feature film prior to each saga have caused a sensation among fans, so obviously, It will not be different with season 4 of the animewhich has fans very excited.

It remains to wait that More details about Demon Slayer season 4 revealedbecause after completing the new feature film and the first special episode, more information regarding the series will be revealed.

Join the conversation