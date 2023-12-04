There is news about this game for Nintendo Switch. Its developers shared it today. According to what was shared, Demon Slayer: Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! It already has a date for Nintendo Switch in the West, after recently knowing the one in Japan.

It will be released on April 25, 2024 in Japan and in the West on April 26, 2024, just one day later. Remember that this game is a digital board set in the world of Demon Slayer and will allow the participation of popular characters from the anime and manga series, although the full cast has not yet been confirmed.

The title is compatible with up to four players and will offer online play. A few days ago it was announced in Japan and now it has been confirmed in the West, so we will be attentive to more details. Meanwhile, we leave you with the link to the official website and the most recent trailer:

What do you think? Finally, don’t forget that Demon Slayer fans already have a date for season 4 of Kimetsu no Yaiba.

