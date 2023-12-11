We already know when Demon Slayer season 4 will premiere, but what they have prepared for the first episode will be something that will impact the viewers of this anime.

The highly anticipated season 4 of Demon Slayer arrives with a shocking new feature: The initial episode will be one hour! The new installment of the anime dives into the intense Hashira (Demon Slayer Corps) training arc, bringing epic battles and emotions for all the characters.

After the third season will leave the story in a spectacular way, this new installment promises to immerse us fully in the fights against the powerful followers of Muzan Kibutsuji. The survival of the Hashira is at stake, and the battles promise to be even more challenging.

What we know so far.

Demon Slayer Season 4, known as the Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc, is scheduled to release in Spring 2024. With approximately nine chapters of the original manga adapted, fans are waiting for surprises and new additions to the story to keep us in suspense. .

The highly anticipated return of Demon Slayer will also include a unique cinematic experience. The special event, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Village, will mix the denouement of the Swordsmith Village arc with the shocking one-hour opening episode of season 4. A show you won’t want to miss!

With a global screening tour stretching from Tokyo to New York, Paris, London and more, fans around the world will have the opportunity to enjoy this new installment on the big screen.

The premiere of the first hour-long episode promises thrills, new twists and an even more incredible journey into the fascinating world of Demon Slayer. Get ready for the action to come!

Do you like this anime? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section. It can currently be seen on Crunchyroll, although in some countries it is also available on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

David Larrad

