We have very good news for all fans of Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba), since it has just been confirmed that the fourth season of the anime will begin broadcasting in spring 2024.

The Pillars are ready for action

As you surely remember, the third season of the series ended a few months ago and all fans are desperate to know how the story of Tanjiro, Nezuko and company continues.

Now, it has just been confirmed that the fourth part of the anime, which will cover the Functional Recovery Training Arc, will arrive in next year’s springjust as the Blacksmiths’ Village Arch did in 2023.

Here you can see its progress:

As you could see, Demon Slayer is ready to bring its fourth season, which will take the protagonists through rigorous training to become Hashiras, the pillars of the Demon Exterminator Corps.

It is worth mentioning that this is one of the shortest arcs in the manga created by Koyoharu Gotouge (only 9 chapters), so it is expected that this part of the series will be short, unless some kind of filler is used.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



How long will the first episode of season four be?

If you are one of those who are looking forward to the continuation of Tanjiro’s story, you will be happy to know that the first episode of the fourth season of Demon Slayer will last approximately 1 hourso you will have a good reunion with your favorite characters.

We will remain attentive to any news that is revealed about this new season of the anime. In the meantime, we invite you to stay tuned for other news related to Demon Slayer at this link.

What do you expect from the new chapters of the anime? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Television / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente