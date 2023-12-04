The Relief, Recovery and Peace Day will focus on accelerating adaptation and addressing loss and damage, including in fragile and conflict-affected contexts, which face severe barriers to accessing climate finance and promoting action.

The issue of health and the extent to which it is affected and influenced by various climate extreme phenomena is among the most prominent issues up for discussion at the Conference of the Parties (COP28).

Increase in the number of deaths

The World Health Organization says that about 250,000 people may die from 2030 to 2050 due to malnutrition, malaria, diarrhea and heat stress.

Infectious diseases, too, will increase their spread due to climate change. According to researchers, these diseases, such as malaria, for example, have increased their spread in recent years in many regions of the world that have been affected by climate change.

The phenomenon has also led to an unprecedented rise in temperatures, and this has a direct impact on human health and increases pressure on people who suffer from some chronic diseases, especially in the summer, such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, in addition to causing sunstroke and Mental health.

Water and air pollution

Water and air are basic sources for human health, but an increase in their pollution will lead to serious repercussions on human health and the spread of diseases transmitted by food, water, and other vectors. Fossil fuel emissions are a major contributor to water and air pollution.

Malnutrition

Good food is the most important factor in maintaining human health, but changing its quality, whether agricultural or animal, due to climate change, will reflect negatively on public health.

The risks of climate change affect the health of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged groups, including women, children, the elderly, poor communities, and individuals suffering from difficult health conditions, in addition to the pressures that will increase on the health services sector due to the abundance of diseases.

Despite the risks of climate change to public health, the global response to these challenges is still, according to many, below par. What is required is to take immediate measures to save the lives of millions, most notably reducing emissions and accelerating the transition towards clean energy.