The story of Jonathan Majors has hit Hollywood like it did for a long time. There are many madnesses of the actor, from delusions of grandeur to violence.

He scandal that has dogged Jonathan Majors Throughout this year it really broke out in March 2023. At the end of that month, the actor was arrested in New York after Grace Jabbari, his ex-partner, filed a domestic violence lawsuit. The British dancer, who gave her testimony over four days on the stand, accused her boyfriend of hitting her forehead with his open hand in the back seat of a car. The actor also twisted her arm behind her back and squeezed a finger on her hand until it fractured.

The actor's delusions of grandeur: “I am a great man”

During the two weeks that the judgment of Jonathan Majors, the dynamics of the couple, who met two years ago, have been revealed. Prosecutors presented evidence intended to demonstrate the actor's “cruel and manipulative” pattern. One of the elements that came to light during the process was an audio recorded in September 2022 by Grace Jabbari.

In this audio, Jonathan Majors could be heard reproaching her for her behavior. “How dare you come home drunk and disturb the tranquility of our home when we have a plan,” says the actor in the audio. “I am a great man. A great man. I am doing great things, not only for myself, but for my culture and the world. That's the position I'm in. This is real. I'm not being an asshole. I didn't ask for it. I have worked, and that is the situation. The woman who supports me needs to be a great woman and make sacrifices,” says the Kang actor in the audio, who asks his partner to behave at the level of the wives of other great African-American men such as Martin Luther King or Barack Obama.

Jonathan Majors' manipulations of his ex-partner

Grace Jabbari's legal team showed the jury text messages where Jonathan Majors displayed manipulative behavior. In one of them he asked her not to go to the hospital to treat a previous head injury for fear of the questions the doctor would ask. “This could lead to an investigation, even if you lie and they suspect something,” the Kang actor wrote. “I won't go to the hospital if you don't feel safe about me doing so. “I promise you that I would never mention you, but I understand your fear,” his ex-partner then responded.

In the same conversation, Jonathan Majors threatened to commit suicide. “Last night I considered suicide instead of going home. And I'll probably kill myself. I'm not contemplating it anymore… I'm a monster. A horrible man. I am not capable of love. I will kill myself soon. I have already set things in motion.” An audio that reveals his mental health problems, beyond his emotional behavior.

The Marvel star's outburst of violence

In March 2023, the same month that the controversy broke out, Jonathan Majors even declared on NBC that she admitted having used physical force against her partner.. The legal team argued that he had had a jealous attack after the Marvel Studios actor received a text message from another woman on his cell phone. The actor's lawyers assured that he only tried to recover his phone, since his ex-partner wanted to end his career. During the trial, lawyers stated that Grace Jabbari had lied on several occasions to get revenge on a partner who had been unfaithful to her.

During the trial, they presented a video in which Majors was seen fleeing from Jabbari, who was chasing him through the streets of New York. According to the actor's lawyers, the dancer went that same night (the night of the attack) to a nightclub, where she invited a group of strangers for drinks. “She was partying trying to get revenge and paying for champagne with the credit card of the man she now accuses,” said Jonathan Majors' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry. She claimed that her client was the one who called the police the next morning, when the artist found his ex-girlfriend unconscious in a closet.

What could be the final sentence of the Hollywood actor?

This Monday, Jonathan Majors was found guilty of one count of reckless assault and one non-criminal count of harassment. He was acquitted of another charge of assault and a charge of aggravated harassment. His sentencing was scheduled for February 6, 2024. He could face one or a year and a half in prison, so he would avoid pressure with compensation, requests for sentence reductions and other legal mechanisms.

You can watch all the MCU movies and series that feature Kang the Conqueror through Disney+. If you are not yet subscribed to this streaming platform, do not hesitate to do so through this link to enjoy all the content that its catalog offers.

And don't forget to comment your opinion on this topic either!

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.