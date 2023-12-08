“May all your delulu become trululu because being delulu is the solulu.”

Yes, I know: it sounds like a tongue twister or a mantra with psychedelic resonances. But that phrase you see up there has appeared in articles in such respectable newspapers as The New York Times or The Guardian and there are even those who are printing it on t-shirts, mugs, posters, stickers and other merchandising. And it makes sense that this is so because it is neither more nor less than a synthesis of the new philosophy of life that triumphs among zoomers and the younger millennials, the youngest population and that for the most part has not known a world without Internet or networks.

For those of us who already comb some gray hair, it may sound shocking, but the truth is that “delulu” has its foundation, in addition to its own guidelines, history, references and of course a whole legion of girls and boys determined to apply it.

Same word, different value. The term “delulu” is not entirely new, although it has not always meant the same thing nor has it certainly enjoyed the positive charge that it gives off today. The word derives from the English “delusional” – delirious, in Spanish – and began to be used among lovers of Korean pop music, K-pop, to refer to those obsessive fans who were totally convinced that they would end up becoming friends with their idols. or even, why not, have a romance with your favorite star and walk holding her hand to the altar.

When it came into use, about a decade ago, “delulu” had a derogatory undertone. It was a kind of insult used in the K-pop community to refer to that stubborn and deluded behavior. That, however, is far behind. Maybe not on the calendar, but certainly in the field of connotations: today “delulu” is something positive, a kind of positive thinking and self-confidence.

But… What is “delulu” exactly? Easy to ask. Not so much answer it. And proof of this and above all of the importance that the phenomenon has acquired is that a good number of analyzes and essays can be found that attempt to explain it, explore its keys and implications. In broad strokes it can be defined as a form of personal care and a marked and militantly optimistic way of approaching life. As The Guardian defines it in an article published a few days ago about “delulu” it is, in a way, a kind of “self-deception as self-care”, although, of course, it goes much further.

“It takes a certain level of belief, faith, and boldness to know that you can be what you want to be,” Wemi Opakunkle, a 39-year-old coach, explains to The New York Times: “‘Delulo’ makes it fun.” Venezuelan Gabriela Sarmiento, 28, put it differently recently in an interview with El País: “For me it means seeing the world with a different lens, focusing on things that may be unattainable, but that give you happiness just by imagining them. “It’s being a little ‘out of yourself’.”

The “delulu”, better with examples. The easiest and most direct way to approach the concept is with an example, a relatively simple exercise because when trying to explain the “delulu” it is always used: the tiktoker Sabrina Bahsoon, alias “Tube Girl” and her popular dances in the London subway. Bahsoon wanted to star in her own music videos, so one day she decided to use her cell phone and record herself dancing in a train car surrounded by passengers who had little or no understanding of why she was displaying her movements and grimaces. she.

Bahsoon didn’t care about the looks, or the comments, or that someone might look at her strangely or even make fun of her. She wanted her music video, so she convinced herself that she was making special music videos and… sure enough, she ended up creating pieces with millions of views and has almost 800,000 followers on TikTok. She is now an influencer coveted by fashion brands and there are those who point to her as an exponent of self-confidence taken “to the next level.” You know, you want to be friends with your K-Pop idol? He is in your hand. Do you want to become an influencer? It’s all about putting on.

The importance of mindset. The idea behind “delulu” is not entirely new. In fact, part of its argument is old and dates back to long, long before the K-Pop boom. In the 1st century BC the emperor Marcus Aurelius already maintained that “our life is what our thoughts make of it” and in a similar vein they have pointed out self-help bestsellers in recent years. The argument behind this kind of positive thinking is broader, but Generation Z has its own way of summarizing it: “Delulu is the solulu.”

Perhaps its name is more catchy, but the phenomenon can also be analyzed from a social, generational and historical perspective. Like other trends that have preceded it, it helps young people enjoy a certain degree of control in a context marked by uncertainty and accelerated changes, with economic instability, wars, extremism, an increase in the costs of living that make housing is almost a luxury good and young people who have left university with companies and society knocked out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The value of words. The background matters and the form certainly matters. “Delulu” also shows a “fun” component, a kind of “cheesy feeling”—as some experts have already pointed out—that helps round out the message: this philosophy perhaps stems from the “delirious”, already present at the root of the expression, but he does it with a casual and funny envelope. “It is being used above all to describe light and funny points of view, although having a distortion of reality can have harmful consequences,” Sarmiento explains.

The phenomenon is also linked to a generation Z that has its own perspective and that proposes its language revolution, as pointed out in First Post. Precisely for this reason, its space is also peculiar: the “delulu” has achieved notable exposure on TikTok, a platform on which videos that include the term have already accumulated a whopping almost 6 billion views.

Ya se sabe: “May all your delulu come trululu, because being delulu is the solulu”.

Cover image: Jared Sluyter (Unsplash)

