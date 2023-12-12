With great expectations of the participants and in the presence of the administrative and governing bodies of FIGLOSNTE 16, the XXI Allocation of rewards for members registered in the Life Insurance category, as well as the III Delivery of Payment Culture Incentives to its members.

This event took place at the facilities of the SNTE 16 Sports Center on December 2, 2023.

On December 9 of this year, The benefits were delivered in a ceremony, held at the facilities of the SNTE 16 Auditorium, in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Symbolic delivery to benefited partners. SPECIAL

They surrendered 14 latest model cars and 61 prizes corresponding to cash bags, in addition as an incentive for good Payment Culture, 42 Smart TV screens and 1 latest model car were distributed to the winners.

The total benefit for the payment of both concepts was more than $6.6 million, benefiting 118 partners, who with a sense of foresight trusted FIGLOSNTE 16 to improve their economic conditions at this stage of their working life.

Member receiving her reward for payment culture. SPECIAL

“Many congratulations to each of the benefiting partners, This is a sample of the work and trust towards FIGLOSNTE 16we invite the colleagues who are part of the union of section 16 of the SNTE to join this great program to receive this type of benefits and many more that the trust offers,” said Prof. J. Jesús Solorio Garza, Vice President of the Committee Technician representing Mr. Leonel de Jesús Mayorga Anaya, Senior General of Section 16 of the SNTE and President of the Technical Committee of FIGLOSNTE 16.

