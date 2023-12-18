Del Vecchio Jr dives into catering: three restaurants open in Milan. And it also focuses on other cities

To the fourth son of the founder of Luxottica the world of glasses is not enough. Leonardo Maria Del Vecchiofor a year now, has been focusing heavily on the business of catering. For twenty-four months Del Vecchio Jr, who already holds the role of Chief Strategy Officer for the family business and is CEO of Salmoiraghi and Viganò, he entered the Triple Sea Food, of which it controls 78% through its holding company Lmdv Capital. Open writes it and reconstructs the details of the operation point by point.

“Since its entry into the company, Triple Sea Food has put its foot on the accelerator. In September 2022, the Vesta fish restaurant opens. In April 2023 comes the encore, with the inauguration (a few meters away) of Casa Light Flowers And now, just in time for the Christmas holidays, the Triple Sea Food opens the doors of its third restaurant in the Brera district, with the very Milanese Trattoria del Ciumbia”, writes Open which reveals that the company's objective is “to have the three restaurants working at full capacity to reach a total turnover of 16 million per year”. “The turnover of the first two restaurants exceeds one million euros per month, proportionally one of the highest in the sector in Italy”, explained Marco Talarico, CEO of Lmdv Capital. “Casa Fiori Chiari will reach break-even before even a year has passed since its inauguration, Vesta within two years”.

Behind Triple Sea Food there is a very specific idea: make Brera, one of the most luxurious neighborhoods in Milan, a high-end restaurant district. In fact, Open explains, the three venues are all within the radius of 150 meters and are connected by a single laboratory which acts both as a purchasing center and as a specialized structure for pastry making and cleaning of fresh fish. “Another challenge was to make it clear that three high-level restaurants side by side would not compete with each other, but would expand the market by creating a district capable of attracting our target and becoming fixed in the imagination, a bit like other sectors have done in the city, starting with fashion”, declares Davide Ciancio, CEO of Triple Sea Food. But Del Vecchio Jr's adventure in the world of catering could be only at the beginning. The company, concludes Open, “announced the opening of two more restaurants in as many Italian cities yet to be revealed.”

