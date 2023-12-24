Suara.com – Sandrinna Michelle was in the spotlight recently after her mother uploaded it. Her mother, Purwanti Skornicki, made several allusions to her own daughter.

Starting from satire about worship to issues related to romance. Sandrinna Michelle's mother once quipped about her daughter who was said to be living with Junior Roberts.

Not long after, Sandrinna finally spoke up. He even came to his mother and asked her to hold a live session together.

Reporting from the TikTok account @niskalarachma on Sunday (24/12/2023), Sandrina initially apologized to her mother. He promised to be more communicative in providing news.

“I want to say to Mami that I'm sorry because there's been no news. Hopefully in the future I can be more intentional about giving news to Mami,” said Sandrinna Michelle.

Regarding the allegation of living together, Sandrinna Michelle immediately denied it. Not only that, he also confirmed that his girlfriend, Junior Roberts, was not guilty as discussed by the public.

“So those who talk nonsense about living together are all wrong. It has nothing to do with that at all, because the fault is mine, not Junior's,” explained Sandrinna.

He asked the public not to link living together with his communication with his mother. He also revealed that he and Junior Roberts had never lived under the same roof.

“It's my fault I never told you, it's not like that (a man's problem), not because it's a man,” he continued.

“I don't live together at all, that's one thing I never do,” he stressed.

Sandrinna and her mother (instagram/@sandrinna_11)

This statement from Sandrinna Michelle, accompanied by her mother, drew various comments. Not a few people highlighted Sandrinna's words not to blame Junior Roberts.

“Wow, he's protecting Junior,” said netizens.

“It's still Junior's fault, he's already old and dating a minor,” added another.

“Don't think too often, Sandrinna,” advised a netizen.

“Those who are still defending Junior, just want to give him a smile,” said another netizen.