Iran threatens to close shipping lanes in the Mediterranean Sea to defend Gaza, Palestine, which was invaded by Israel. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – A general from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Iran threatened to close shipping lanes in the Mediterranean Sea if the United States (US) and its allies continued to commit crimes in Gaza, Palestine.

Iran supports Palestinian resistance groups; Hamas, however, opposes Israel and accuses the United States of supporting what it calls Israel's crimes in Gaza, where weeks of bombardment have killed thousands of people and driven most of the population from their homes.

“They will immediately wait for the closure of the Mediterranean Sea, (Strait) of Gibraltar and other waterways,” said IRGC coordinating commander Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, as quoted by Tasnim.

Yemen's Houthi group, which is allied with Iran, has over the past month attacked commercial ships sailing through the Red Sea in retaliation for Israel's attacks on Gaza, causing some shipping companies to switch routes.

The White House on Friday said Iran was “heavily involved” in planning Yemen's Houthi operations against commercial ships in the Red Sea.

Iran itself has no direct access to the Mediterranean Sea and it is unclear how the IRGC could seek to close it, although General Naqdi spoke of “the birth of new resistance forces and the closure of other waterways”.

“Yesterday, the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz were a nightmare for them, and today they are trapped in the Red Sea,” said Naqdi, as reported by Reuters, Saturday (23/12/2023).

The only group supported by Iran in the Mediterranean Sea region is Lebanon's Hezbollah and its allied militias in Syria, at the sea end of Gibraltar.

