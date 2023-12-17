Suara.com – Bhayangkara FC coach Mario Gomez is very grateful because his team was able to end the negative trend, by achieving a convincing 3-0 victory over Persita Tangerang on Sunday (18/12/2023).

Thanks to the results of the match which took place at the Patriot Candrabagha Stadium, Bekasi, Bhayangkara ended a streak of 16 matches without a win in BRI Liga 1 2023/2024, although these results have not been able to lift them from the bottom of the standings.

“I think it is important to win this match, because we have drawn the last four matches. “So a win like the one obtained today is something very important,” said Gomez at a press conference after the match as published by Antara.

Bhayangkara Presisi Indonesia FC footballer Anderson Salles (center) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Persita Tangerang in the League 1 continuation at the Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, West Java, Sunday (17/12/2023). BETWEEN PHOTOS/Fakhri Hermansyah/aww.

Bhayangkara's newest player, Radja Nainggolan, did not contribute a goal in this match. The Guardians' winning goals were recorded by two foreign players, namely Anderson Salles in the 27th minute, as well as two more goals from Junir Brandao in the 84th and 94th minutes.

However, Radja, who appeared as a substitute and made his debut in Indonesia, posed a big threat to Persita's goal when he fired a shot from outside the penalty box which was blocked by goalkeeper Kartika Ajie.

“For Radja, his performance was good. “But he still needs to train more. In general, he performed well, he just needs to be a little more precise, and he will work hard for that,” said the coach from Argentina.

Bhayangkara FC is currently still in 18th position in the 2023/2024 Liga 1 standings, with a collection of 15 points. They are still ten points adrift of the last team in the safe zone from being relegated from this competition.

Having played 23 matches, Bhayangkara still has 11 more matches left in this season, to be able to realize their simplest target, namely staying in BRI Liga 1.