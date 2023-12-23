Suara.com – Manchester United suffered a bitter defeat at the London Stadium in the match week 18 of the 2023/2024 English Premier League season, when they surrendered 0-2 at the hands of the hosts, West Ham, on Saturday (23/12/2023) evening WIB.

The goals that hit the Manchester United goal guarded by Andre Onana came from the feet of Jarred Bowen and Mohammed Kudus, all of which occurred in the second half.

Manchester United's defeat was the 13th for the Red Devils this season, raising concerns about their performance.

Dutch Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag walks across the field after his team lost 0-2 to West Ham United in the 18th match of the 2023-2024 Premier League at the London Stadium, in London on December 23, 2023. Ben Stansall / AFP.

One other bad note is Manchester United's inability to score in the last four matches, mirroring the trend they experienced in 1992.

An undesirable record for the players and coaching staff to deal with.

Even though they suffered defeat, manager Erik ten Hag still praised the performance of his team's children. He revealed that the MU squad managed to carry out his instructions well before West Ham scored.

“For 72 minutes, we played well, but unfortunately we failed to take advantage of the opportunities that existed,” said Ten Hag, quoted by the Mirror.

Ten Hag emphasized that even though Manchester United are not currently at the peak of their performance, they are able to put up great resistance, especially against strong teams.

Although their away record is less than satisfactory, especially against the nine other teams in the top 10 of the standings.

“At the moment, we are not yet at the top, but as we showed last week against Liverpool, we can play evenly,” added Ten Hag.

“In this match, even without scoring a goal, we had the best chance. This is a step in the learning process and improving the team's performance,” he continued.