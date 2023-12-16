Attention fans of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This Reddit post shows how they created a curious machine in this well-known Nintendo Switch title. Don't hesitate to also consult our 100% complete guide to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

After the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on May 12, fans of the game have been sharing all kinds of mechanics, creations or curious videos related to it, some of them being truly surprising. On this occasion, a player showed he defeated several Bokoblin and other higher-level enemies that were attacking him thanks to a curious and lethal elevator created through the use of Ultrahand, one of the new mechanics introduced.

Below DDoodles_ has shown it, letting us see that electricity has great importance in its creation. You can find the complete post and all the images shared by the user in this link.

Here you can see it:

The Evilvator

byu/DDoodles_ inHyruleEngineering

What do you think? What do you think about how he tried to defeat the enemies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? We read you in the comments.

