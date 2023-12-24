Suara.com – Presenter and YouTuber Deddy Corbuzier was also upset by the news of alleged sexual harassment committed by Korean TikToker Seo Won Jeong alias Won Jeong Man.

The reason is, the famous TikToker with the jargon 'Mama!' was invited to his podcast about 11 months ago.

Fakta Seo Won Jeong (Instagram/@ox_zung)

Through a post on Instagram on Sunday (24/12/2023), Deddy Corbuzier uploaded a post about Seo Won Jeong taken from X.

“Big news! Never judge people by their looks! Famous Korean TikTok celebrities face up to 7 years in prison for rape,” his tweet read.

There are also a number of photos of Seo Won Jeong taken from his content on TikTok and Instagram.

Seeing this, Deddy Corbuzier warned not to be fooled by men who look gentle.

“If this is true, girls listen, guys are soft? Well, that's how predatory 'individuals' who look like soft guys get girls. They give them drugs, then rape them. Because they don't have the guts as boys!” annoyed Deddy Corbuzier.

Furthermore, Deddy Corbuzier explained how a man should act towards women.

“That's not the case with (real) men! Men tease and serve to get girls. With the consent of whoever the girl is. That's the key,” he continued.

He was so annoyed that Deddy Corbuzier cursed Seo Won Jeong and mentioned the TikToker's arrival on the podcast.

“You're a dog. The effect of being on my podcast was going to prison all the way to South Korea,” he said.

Deddy Corbuzier's upload also received attention from chef Arnold.

“Only Uncle Dedd can do a podcast and go back to prison,” said chef Arnold.