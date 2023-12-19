Suara.com – Deddy Corbuzier also felt disappointed and embarrassed when Ammar Zoni was again involved in a drug case for the third time. In fact, Irish Bella's husband just came to her YouTube podcast a few months ago.

Deddy Corbuzier expressed his disappointment with Ammar Zoni through his YouTube podcast entitled “Ammar Zoni, I'm exposing you! I'm embarrassed I ever invited you!”

ALSO READ: Irish Bella and Ammar Zoni's divorce is approved by both parties: Not surprising

In the podcast, Deddy Corbuzier openly called Ammar Zoni a fool who had lied to him.

“Ammar Zoni, you are stupid. You are stupid,” said Deddy Corbuzier in a tone that sounded annoyed in his YouTube podcast, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

ALSO READ: Maintain Communication with Ammar Zoni, Irish Bella: I Want to Finish Well

Deddy Corbuzier finally revealed that at that time Irish Bella's husband himself asked to come to his YouTube podcast to talk about useless drugs.

The suspect in the drug abuse case, artist Ammar Zoni, walks back from a press conference at the West Jakarta Metro Police, Friday (15/13/2023). (ANTARA/Risky Gratitude)

“I'm really, really disappointed with you. I invited you, if I'm not mistaken, at that time you asked to be invited here yourself,” said Deddy Corbuzier.

“You asked to be invited here to talk about how to quit drugs and talking about that is useless,” he continued.

Because of this, Deddy Corbuzier felt that he was lying when he believed Ammar Zoni's sweet words in his YouTube podcast 2 months ago.

READ ALSO: Once Financed to Bali, Zeda Salim Praises Ammar Zoni as a Good Man

Deddy Corbuzier remembers that at that time Ammar Zoni promised to take his children and wife, Irish Bella by his side, stop using drugs and try to ensure that drugs do not make a person grow.

“As stupid as I am, I believe in stupid people,” said Deddy Corbuzier.

Deddy Corbuzier, who felt he had been lied to, really hated Ammar Zoni's attitude, who spoke like an angel and a motivator on his YouTube podcast 2 months ago.

“What really makes me hate it is that you talk about everything in front of me as if you are a motivator. Telling people that drugs are useless and so on. But in the end, in the end you end up using drugs again,” said Deddy Corbuzier.

Now, Deddy Corbuzier thinks that Ammar Zoni is just a liar who is trying to find an instant way to deal with every problem in his life.

“You are a liar who is only looking for instant gratification, looking for the quickest way to solve the problem but it doesn't work,” he said.