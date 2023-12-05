The assist of over 60 meters for Pulisic is the Frenchman’s latest magic. Between hands and feet, Mike returns to be crucial for the Devil

Luca Bianchin

4 December 2023 (change at 2.34pm) – MILAN

Pum. The sound of a stone thrown from a slingshot. Milan won a strange match against Frosinone on Saturday, 89 minutes of concreteness and one of beauty, the fifth of the second half. Let’s review it. Maignan puts the ball on the ground, it seems harmless and instead, like poisonous snakes, he is preparing the shot. When the Frosinone defense sees that the ball is in flight – and travels, travels fast – it is already too late. Christian Pulisic has half a meter of advantage and uses it like a champion. He checks in a small square, runs away with half the city chasing him, takes three breaths while running and touches down. Turati, who came out well but not very well, concedes a goal.

The rainbow Two nights ago there was a lot of talk, rightly so, about Pulisic’s play, the best of the match. Here we need to say a few words about Maignan, who does things other goalkeepers are forbidden to do. The assist brought to mind Milan-Samp in February 2022, the championship season. It ended 1-0, Leao’s goal sent in by another rainbow from Maignan. The technical gesture, this time, is even better. MM shoots without a run-up and it’s impressive because the ball starts out sharply and strongly. When he arrives, he has the right speed. The measurements say that the ball flew for 60.7 meters, like the play of a great quarterback, with the difference that Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers make it go with their hands, Maignan uses his feet. The characteristics, after all, are not so different: reading the game, strength and precision, choosing the right moment.

6 kilometers Milan consider him to all intents and purposes an added defender, because he plays with the right and left, always gives an option under construction, knows the times for the pocket and makes very few mistakes with his feet (once, recently, against Fiorentina) . Those who know him closely add a fact: Mike travels 6 kilometers per game, a figure higher than almost all the other goalkeepers in the championship. He moves, proposes himself, accompanies the team and always gives an option under construction.

FOUR POINTS AND… NAVA

In this story then there would be the other side of the coin: what Mike does on goal. Milan-Frosinone has its aesthetic peak in Pulisic’s goal but it is decided much earlier, in the two minutes between Maignan’s exit on Cuni and Jovic’s goal. When Tomori misses that ball, MM is the only human being that separates Milan from a new psychodrama. His exit by specific weight is a goal, like the save a week earlier on Mandragora at the end of Milan-Fiorentina. Let’s assume a draw with Frosinone and look at the standings without those two saves: Milan would be at 25, with just one point ahead of fifth place, and Pioli… who knows. Another world. Post scriptum: we never really knew but the other Saturday, against Fiorentina, Lapo Nava prepared for a few hours knowing that he could play. With Maignan and Mirante nearing 40 fever, an assessment was made on the fourth goalkeeper.

leader

However, if you ask any player who the leader of the dressing room is, it is likely that the first answer will start with M: Maignan. Mike does not have a simple character but he is an example of work ethic and has the personality to speak loudly and say uncomfortable things. Watch at the final whistle how he reprimands Theo for ducking, allowing Brescianini’s free kick to pass. The name with a French accent is the same one that resonates if there is a list of the best goalkeepers in the world to be made. Courtois, Ederson, Oblak, Alisson, Ter Stegen and him, Mike Maignan, the quarterback who came from the Atlantic.

