Television and sound

Samsung TQ65Q80C





This smart TV Samsung It cost 959 euros in Mi Electro. Now him discount of 160 euros It leaves us at 799 euros, to which we add 29.99 euros more for shipping.

We are talking about a television with a 65 inches with resolution UHD 4K and IPS panel and 120 Hz refresh rate. Your operating system is Tizen 7.0 and its speakers have a power of 40 W Dolby Atmos compatible. It also has Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi, two USB ports and four HDMI 2.1 connectors.

SAMSUNG TV QLED 4K 2023 65Q80C Smart TV de 65″ con Direct Full Array, Procesador Neural 4K con IA, Real Depth Enhancer, 40W con Dolby Atmos® y Motion Xcelerator Turbo+

TCL 55C805





With a previous price of 899 euros, El Corte Inglés reduces this TCL smart TV by 300 euros to leave it at the current 599 euros with free shipping.

It has 55 inch QLED screen with resolution UHD 4K and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The power of its speakers is 30 W and compatibility with Dolby Atmos. Comes with operating system Google TV based on Android TV 12. We also find four ports HDMI 2.1 with which we can get the most out of PlayStation 5 and XBox Series games graphically.

TV QD Mini LED 139 cm (55″) TCL 55C805, 4K UHD 1300 nits, Smart Google TV Dolby Vision y Atmos, sonido Onkyo 2.1, Motion Clarity Pro de 144 Hz

JBL Flip 6





With an official price on Amazon of 149.99, this wireless speaker JBL now drops 55 euros and it can be ours for 95 euros with free shipping. At MediaMarkt we have it at the same price.

The JBL Flip 6 only weighs 550 grams, uses connection Bluetooth 5.1 and incorporate two-way speakers with an optimized driver. Offers a 30W power and is IP67 certified, allowing it to be submerged up to 1 meter deep for 30 minutes. His 4,800 mAh battery provides Up to 12 hours of playtime per chargewhich is done via USB-C and takes approximately 2.5 hours.

JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – IPX67 Water and Dust Resistant Speaker, Compatible with JBL PartyBoost, Up to 12h Battery, Blue

Smartphones

realme 11 Pro 5G





It is realme It had a previous price of 349 euros at PcComponentes. Now we have it for 299 euros, but it has a discount of 29.90 euros that is automatically applied when adding it to the cart, which leaves it at 269.10 euros, so the total savings will be 80 euros with shipping at no additional cost.

The realme 11 Pro 5G has 6.7 inch AMOLED screen with resolution Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Mount one procesador Mediatek Dimensity 7050with a 8GB RAM y 256 GB storage. It arrives with the Android 13 operating system and as for its rear camera, it has a main lens of 100 MP. It also has 5GWi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC connection for mobile payments.

Realme 11 Pro 5G 8/256GB Amoled FHD+ Curved Astral Black Libre

Motorola Razr 40





It is Motorola It previously had a price of 664 euros, but with the current discount of 65 euros, its cost is 599 euros on Amazon with free shipping. At MediaMarkt your cost is the same and also with shipping at no additional cost.

The Motorola Razr 40 has an external screen 1.5 inch pOLED with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Its interior screen is 6.9 inch foldable pOLED, 144 Hz refresh rate and 1.400 nits maximum brightness. Mount the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1with a 8GB RAM and internal storage 256 GB. Its battery offers about six and a half hours of screen time with mixed use. Comes with him operating system Android 13.

Motorola RAZR 40 5G Smartphone 256 GB 17.5 cm (6.9 Inch) Verde Android™ 13

Oppo Find X3





He Oppo Find X3 Pro It cost 1,100.71 euros on Amazon a few days ago, but the reduction of 607 euros leaves it at 493 euros with free shipping.

Oppo’s Find X3 PRO 5G has a screen 6.7 inch AMOLEDa refresh rate of 120 Hz and a shine of 1.200 nits. Mount the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G with a 12GB RAM and a storage of 256 GB. Its battery reaches five hours of screen time at full performance and comes with the Android 11 operating system. It also has 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 y NFC for contactless payments.

OPPO Find

Computing and gaming

HP SUPPLY 16-r0004ns





It is HP It cost 1,102 euros on Amazon, but the reduction of 62 euros leaves it at its minimum price, 1,039.36 euros with free shipping.

It has a screen 15.6 inches with FullHD resolution, panel IPS and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Mount the processor Intel Core i7 13700H with dedicated graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050con 16GB RAM y 512 GB SSD storage without operating system. For connectivity we have Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6, one HDMI 2.1 port, USB-A, USB-C ports and SD card reader.

HP VICTUS 16-r0004ns – 16.1″ Full HD Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7-13700H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, No Operating System) Azu;- Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

PlayStation 5 Slim con EA Sports FC 24





The recent slim model of PlayStation 5 in a pack with EA SPORTS FC 24 It has been launched for 597.99 euros at PcComponentes while units last with free shipping.

La PlayStation 5 Slim reduces its size compared to the basic version by 30% with a practically the same design. Includes a removable disk drive, which allows us to use video games in physical format or play Blu-ray. Your unit SSD storage is 1TB. Regarding the game EA Sports FC 24it is the old FIFA, the most popular soccer game in the world full of official licenses and hundreds of teams from all over the world that comes with renewed physics and graphics.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim + EA SPORTS FC 24

ASUS Zenbook S OLED





With a previous price of 1,599 euros, this ASUS now he has one discount of 300 euros on Amazon, so it drops to 1,299 euros with free shipping.

Very light thanks to the fact that It only weighs 1 kgit has a screen OLED of 13.3 inches con 400 nits of brightness. Mount the processor Intel Core i7 1355U and the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB SSD storage. Comes with Windows 11 Home installed and has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.2, Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 6.

ASUS Zenbook S OLED UX5304VA-NQ172W – 13.3″ WQXGA+ Laptop (Intel Core i7-1355U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Iris Xe Graphics, Windows 11) Blue – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

Home

Krups Essential EA81M8





The Krups Essential It previously cost 479.99 euros, but with the 76.79 euros discountits price drops to 403.20 euros on Amazon with shipping at no additional cost.

As we mentioned in our guide to the best coffee makers on the market and who they are focused on, super-automatic machines are mainly focused on those consumers with certain demands regarding coffee who want to obtain it quickly and easily. This Krups has a container for beans. 260 grams and a 1.7 liter water tank. They are grinder is conical and it also has an integrated milk frother. Has a 1450 W power and a pressure in the pump 15 bares.

Krups Essential EA81M8-Super Automatic Coffee Maker, Metal Conical Grinder, 1.7 l, Steel, LCD Screen + Milk Acc.

More offers

