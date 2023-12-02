The second season of Reacher, Candy Cane Lane and Merry Little Batman are just some of the new features coming to Amazon Prime this month

Amazon Originals like the second season of Reacher, Candy Cane Lane y Merry Little Batman These are just some of the titles coming to Prime Video this month.

We will also have the premieres Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Asteroid City, The Flash, 50 First Dates, Baywatch, Hot Tub Time Machine, My Girlfriend’s Wedding, five Star Trek installments, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Proposal and much more.

Reacher season 2

The second season of Reacher begins with Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receiving a coded message that members of his former army unit are being killed one by one. Removed from his new vagabond lifestyle, Reacher reunites with his former teammates to investigate what’s going on.

Christmas on Candy Cane Lane

Eddie Murphy stars in Candy Cane Lane, one of the streamer’s many holiday projects launching this month. The film follows “a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas decorating contest and inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf who brings the 12 days of Christmas to life.”

Merry Little Batman

Merry Little Batman sees Damian Wayne striving to be a superhero like his father. When Damian is left home alone on Christmas Eve, while Batman takes on Gotham’s worst supervillains, the teen stumbles upon a plot to steal Christmas and takes the opportunity to save the day.

Below, we leave you the complete list of titles that will arrive on Prime Video in December

December 1st

50 First Dates

7th Heaven Temporadas 1-11

My Three Sons Temporadas 1-12

Baywatch

Candy Cane Lane

Click

Cry Macho

Death Rides A Horse

Death Warrant

Forces Of Nature

Hot Tub Time Machine

I Wish

In The Heat Of The Night

Kiss The Girls

Little Man Tate

Made Of Honor

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Murphy’s Law

Picture This

Stardust

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Support the Girls

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Dead Zone

The Dirty Dozen

The Machinist

The Magnificent Seven

The Proposal

The Ring

The Turkey Bowl

The Wonderful Country

December 5th

Barbershop: The Next Cut

The Melodic Blue: Baby Keem

December 7th

Coach Prime Season 2

December 8

Dating Santa

Dealing with Christmas

Merry Little Batman

World’s First Christmas

Your Christmas Or Mine 2

December 12th

Asteroid City

Blue’s Big City Adventure

December 15

Reacher Season 2

Decembre 19th

Every Body

December 21

Fading Gigolo

December 25th

The flash

December 26

sound of freedom

December 27

Terminator: Genesis

