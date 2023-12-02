The second season of Reacher, Candy Cane Lane and Merry Little Batman are just some of the new features coming to Amazon Prime this month
We will also have the premieres Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Asteroid City, The Flash, 50 First Dates, Baywatch, Hot Tub Time Machine, My Girlfriend’s Wedding, five Star Trek installments, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Proposal and much more.
Reacher season 2
The second season of Reacher begins with Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receiving a coded message that members of his former army unit are being killed one by one. Removed from his new vagabond lifestyle, Reacher reunites with his former teammates to investigate what’s going on.
Christmas on Candy Cane Lane
Eddie Murphy stars in Candy Cane Lane, one of the streamer’s many holiday projects launching this month. The film follows “a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas decorating contest and inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf who brings the 12 days of Christmas to life.”
Merry Little Batman
Merry Little Batman sees Damian Wayne striving to be a superhero like his father. When Damian is left home alone on Christmas Eve, while Batman takes on Gotham’s worst supervillains, the teen stumbles upon a plot to steal Christmas and takes the opportunity to save the day.
Below, we leave you the complete list of titles that will arrive on Prime Video in December
December 1st
50 First Dates
7th Heaven Temporadas 1-11
My Three Sons Temporadas 1-12
Baywatch
Candy Cane Lane
Click
Cry Macho
Death Rides A Horse
Death Warrant
Forces Of Nature
Hot Tub Time Machine
I Wish
In The Heat Of The Night
Kiss The Girls
Little Man Tate
Made Of Honor
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Murphy’s Law
Picture This
Stardust
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Support the Girls
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Dead Zone
The Dirty Dozen
The Machinist
The Magnificent Seven
The Proposal
The Ring
The Turkey Bowl
The Wonderful Country
December 5th
Barbershop: The Next Cut
The Melodic Blue: Baby Keem
December 7th
Coach Prime Season 2
December 8
Dating Santa
Dealing with Christmas
Merry Little Batman
World’s First Christmas
Your Christmas Or Mine 2
December 12th
Asteroid City
Blue’s Big City Adventure
December 15
Reacher Season 2
Decembre 19th
Every Body
December 21
Fading Gigolo
December 25th
The flash
December 26
sound of freedom
December 27
Terminator: Genesis
If you are not subscribed to Amazon Prime you can do so at this link.
