“It was a logical choice to let Collin live in Barcelona,” says father Jurjen Veijer. “We wanted Collin to have the same training facilities as the other top drivers. We could not train in Staphorst, and in winter the weather is often bad at the TT Circuit in Assen. In Spain he was able to live with Anscari Nadal, a well-known figure in motor sports. We had every confidence in both Collin and Anscari when he moved there at the age of 16.”