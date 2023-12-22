Apple has not ignored the success of gaming as a business and beyond Apple Arcade, the Cupertino company has understood that it must have some type of participation outside of mobile phones. The new generation of iPhone, iPad and Mac It has hardware ready to deploy current generation AAA video games and one of the most anticipated is Death Stranding, however, users will not see it this year.

Death Stranding will be delayed for iPhone, iPad and Mac

Death Stranding for iPhone, iPad and Mac was one of the video games that was announced with great fanfare at one of Apple's events where the company confirmed that it is interested in having a greater presence in gaming. The game version of Kojima Productions for PC and mobile is carried out by 505 Games, and the original plan was for the title to debut on Apple platforms this year.

However, 2023 has a few days left and before the questions about the launch of Death Stranding for iPhone, iPad and Mac, 505 Games revealed that the launch will be delayed.

Here at @505_Games and @KojiPro2015_ENwe are excited to launch #DeathStrandingDC on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. We just need a little more time! Stay tuned for a new release date in early 2024. We can’t wait to welcome more Porters to DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT. pic.twitter.com/zCa9Tcecd4 — 505 Games (@505_Games) December 15, 2023

When will Death Stranding debut for iPhone, iPad and Mac?

According to the editor, the version of Death Stranding para iPhone, iPad y Mac It needs more time to guarantee a good launch under optimal quality conditions, hence the decision to delay it. Despite the bad news, 505 Games maintained the hope of seeing it soon on Apple devices as it assures that they are working for its launch in early 2024so it could be just a few weeks before Kojima's game arrives on a new platform.

In recent news, Hideo Kojima revealed that he wants to work all his life because he sees the creative process as more than just a professional job for which he earns money, for him it is everything, so he remains a Japanese genius for a long time.

