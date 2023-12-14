At the end of last year, Hideo Kojima confirmed that he was already working on a live-action Death Stranding movie. There is good news for fans waiting for this project, as today it was confirmed that a prestigious production company that has made history at the Oscars will work on the tape. We refer to A24.

Through a statement, Kojima Productions announced an alliance with A24 to adapt and produce the Death Stranding film. The studio took advantage of the fact that its 8th anniversary is very close to share the news with all fans of the franchise.

According to the details, the film will offer us a deep look at the post-apocalyptic phenomenon known as Death Strandingrelated to life, death and strange creatures that now inhabit a destroyed world.

The statement mentions that the tape It will not be a simple adaptation of the game as such, because the objective is that anyone who loves cinema can enjoy the film. In this sense, it will not be an adaptation only aimed at players and fans of the Japanese studio.

Kojima was very excited about this alliance, knowing that A24 is full of great talents and that their perspective on cinema is unique. The creative stated that he decided to work with this production company due to the quality of his films.

“A24 was born in this world about 10 years ago, their presence is unique within the industry, they are not like any other. The films they are delivering to the world are of high quality and very innovative. I have been drawn to their creations and have even inspired my own work. “His innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the past 8 years,” said Kojima.

What is A24?

In case you don't know, A24 is an American entertainment company known for producing and distributing films and television shows. It was founded in 2012 and has gained recognition for its focus on independent and arthouse films that often receive critical acclaim.

Some of its films, such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, Aftersun, Causeway, Close, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On and The Whale, have been nominated and awarded at the Oscars, an important event where the production company has made history on several occasions.

