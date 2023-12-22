When the iPhone 15 Pro Max was announced in September we were amazed by the impressive features of the latest mobile phone that Apple has put on the market. One of them is its A17 Pro chip capable of moving games with amazing qualityas those who have this device can experience for a few days after the launch of the remake of Resident Evil 4.

Likewise, it was also said that another masterpiece that would arrive before the end of the year would be Death Stranding. However, 2023 is about to end and there is a reason why we have not yet heard from the Kojima Productions title, since its arrival has been delayed and it will finally be early 2024 when it will be published.

So 505 Games has officially announced itthe company in charge of its distribution, simply indicating that the equipment needs some more time to finish this mobile version that will end up seeing the light in the first months of next year. Of course, it will not be the base game, but rather the Director's Cut edition, in which the content was considerably expanded.

On the other hand, it is also understandable that Kojima Productions needs additional time, given that it is currently immersed in a few projects. Naturally one of them is the sequel to this great game, Death Stranding 2, but the production of its live-action film is also underway and we cannot forget OD (Overdose), which was officially presented at the last gala of The Game Awards 2023.

