Death StrandingHideo Kojima's new video game, has been delayed on iPhone, iPad and Mac in the first part of 2024. The work, developed with the Decima Engine, already seen at work in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, will be published in its definitive edition, called Death Stranding: Director's Cut.

Productionset in a post-apocalyptic world, tells of Sam Porter Bridges, an ordinary courier who finds himself having to reunify the New United States of America under the Stars and Stripes flag. In this regard, motion capture was used to create the work, which outlines the facial expressions of the various protagonists within it.

