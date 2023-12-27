The price of petrol is at its lowest level for 2023. The inflationary wave seems to have subsided after the various increases this year

December 27, 2023

After some small adjustments the price of petrol seems to have finally stabilized. Contrary to what one might have thought during the 2023 holiday season no particular increases in fuel prices were evident. There was a significant decline in prices compared to the peaks recorded in September, where petrol came close to – and in some cases exceeded – 2 euros per litre. Despite some slight upward variations caused by the temporary escalation of oil prices following the attacks by the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, the price lists remain at which have not been seen since 2022.

The revocation of the excise duty cut



According to the most recent findings of the Ministry of the Environmentupdated on December 18, the national average price of unleaded petrol at the self-service is around 1.765 euros per litre, while that of diesel stands at 1.732 euros per litre. These values they had not been recorded since December last year, before the complete restoration of excise duties after the cut made by the Draghi government. The elimination of the last discount of 18 cents from 1 January 2023 led to a surge in average prices from around 1.62 euros for petrol and 1.69 euros for diesel with price lists well above 1.8 euros per liter for both fuels.

Price signs and social cards



The government's petrol decree, which introduced billboards with average prices, tried to mitigate the fluctuating price trend. However, after a brief period of decline in May, prices began to rise again during the summer, reaching a peak in September. The week between 11th and 17th September he saw petrol at the self-service at 1,997 euros per litre and diesel at 1,938 euros per litre. There has been no shortage of borderline situations where petrol has far exceeded two euros per litre. Subsequently, a downward trend was triggered thanks to the decrease in international crude oil prices, also confirmed by Unem.

Since the excise duty cut it was never contemplated, in 2023, a sort of “fuel bonus” was then born. The government has decided to protect categories in difficulty with a one-off contribution on the “Dedicated to you” Social Card, a bonus to be used to refuel.

Let's take stock, at the end of 2023



A drop in prices has been highlighted since November with petrol reaching a monthly average of around 1.84 euros per litre. A reduction of around 10 cents was recorded compared to October, while diesel dropped to 1.825 euros per litre, a decrease of 8 cents. At an industrial price level (net of taxes), both fuels were 3.6 cents lower than the euro area average.

2023 therefore ends with an average price list that has not been recorded since 2022. How long will it remain stable? When will the next price surge occur?