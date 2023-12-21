Deadpool's daughter Ellie will also play an important role in the plot.

Deadpool is a very popular Marvel antihero

Join the conversation

Deadpool is one of the most popular Marvel characters, which is inspired by the well-known DC character Deathstroke. The Merc with a Mouth is popular in the Marvel Universe for his peculiar way of facing the challenges that life presents him. After being a test subject for the Weapon X project gone wrong, Wade Wilson's body completely changed. This brought out the powerful gift of him: one of the best healing factors of Marvel. Because he is an expert in firearms and hand-to-hand combat, Deadpool He became one of the most dangerous antiheroes known.

Deadpool's daughter Ellie will also play an important role in the plot

Its popularity has grown so much that Ryan Reynolds was in charge of adapting Deadpool on the big screen. For now he has made two films that were directed by Fox, but now the character is in the hands of Marvel Studioswith an imminent debut in the UCM. Due to the change in release dates, only one film of the series will be released. MCU in 2024, but it looks like it will be promising. Director Shawn Levy and the star Ryan Reynolds will return with Deadpool 3 in July, and they will bring with them the Wolverine of Hugh Jackman. Before that, however, Deadpool will have a new story coming out in Marvel Comics.

The new comic series Deadpool It will be written by current Miles Morales: Spider-Man screenwriter, Cody Ziglar, and drawn by Venom and Carnage artist, Rogê Antônio. The series is said to focus heavily on the dynamics that exist between Wade Wilson and his daughter Elliewhile introducing a new enemy called Death Grip. The creative team was excited to be able to work with this character in a story that will surely surprise fans. This is the official synopsis:

A new Deadpool story has arrived… Ziglar and Antônio have a wild ride planned for the Merc with a Mouth! Introducing a terrifying new villain who won't stop until he catches Wade Wilson. Get ready for an action-packed adventure with Deadpool!

The comic Deadpool #1 will be released on April 3, 2024.

Join the conversation