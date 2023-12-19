Marvel Comics has announced two new series, one of Deadpool and another of Wolverine to accompany the premiere of the third film installment

In anticipation of the release of their next movie, Marvel Comics has released a new Deadpool comic. This series not only brings the Merc with a Mouth back into our lives, but also features him in an unexpectedly tender role: as a father.

Written by Cody Ziglar, known for his work on “Miles Morales: Spider-Man”, and with illustrations by Rogê Antônio, artist behind the bloody adventures of Venom and Carnage, this comic promises to take readers to a world where violence, madness, and deadly family dramas are commonplace. The story introduces Death Grip, a new archenemy, and Ellie, the mercenary's daughter, who will play a crucial role in the plot.

Family and frenzy: Deadpool's new formula

Ziglar, excited to direct the series, promises to explore Wade's family dynamics and his unique approach as an (almost) immortal mercenary. Antônio, for his part, expresses his enthusiasm for working with one of the most fun and artistically versatile characters.

Following this announcement, Marvel also reveals a new comic series focused on Logan. This exciting series will take Logan to explore the vast Multiverse, joining forces with unexpected characters. It promises to be an epic adventure that will challenge the limits of what is known, immersing the mutant in completely new and exciting scenarios and confrontations.

The launch of this series before the movie's release in July is a strategic move by Marvel. With this third installment as Marvel Studios' only film in 2024, it looks like the next year will be dominated by the Merc with a Mouth in all forms of media.

Deadpool: A decade of wild adventures

Over the last decade, the character has established himself as one of the most unpredictable and beloved characters in the Marvel universe. His evolution has been so bold as well as hilariousoffering fans some of the most memorable and extravagant adventures in comics history.

“Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe” (2012): One of the most notable sagas, where Deadpool embarks on a mission to eliminate all superheroes and villains. This series showed a unique mix of dark humor and violencehighlighting the most psychotic and ruthless side of the character.

“Deadpool vs. Carnage” (2014): A miniseries that pitted Deadpool against one of Marvel's most fearsome villains, Carnage. This confrontation stood out for its fast-paced action and acid humordelivering a clash of the titans that was both brutal and comically entertaining.

“Deadpool’s Secret Secret Wars” (2015): The mutant is inserted into the classic 1980s Marvel story, “Secret Wars.” This series was a ingenious reinterpretationwhere Wade interacts with historical events from the Marvel universe, adding his signature touch of madness and humor.

“Spider-Man/Deadpool” (2016): Another gem, which united two of Marvel's most beloved and fun characters. The dynamic between the always serious Spider-Man and the unpredictable Deadpool created a perfect combination of action and comedygiving readers an experience full of laughter and adrenaline.

These adventures have not only strengthened Deadpool's presence in the world of comics, but have also influenced his representation in film and popular culture. He Irreverent charisma and unpredictable nature have turned him into an icon for a generation that values authenticity and humor without filters.

All of this reflects the evolution of Wade Wilson as a one-of-a-kind antihero, capable of entertaining and surprising his fans with each new adventure. His ability to break the fourth wall and its authenticity They make him not just a comic book character, but a full-fledged cultural phenomenon.