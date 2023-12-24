Deadpool 3

For now we don't know what Deadpool 3 is about, but there is very interesting information about the supposed plot and the importance of Wolverine.

The big bet of 2024 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Deadpool 3, a film that will reunite Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). So we are all looking forward to knowing what they have prepared. Now we don't have much information, but there are already some rumors about a possible synopsis.

So from now on there is SPOILERS about Deadpool 3. The information comes to us from CWGST, which is usually quite right. So each one must give it the truthfulness that he wants. I personally like the proposal.

What is the movie about?

First synopsis of Deadpool 3. “Wade Wilson continues his career as a superhero, but suffers some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis. So he hangs up the suit and retires from the action like Deadpool, becoming a used car salesman. But when his friends, his family and the entire world are at stake he decides to grab his katanas again and come out of his retirement. But he also recruits Wolverine, who is initially cautious. Together, they must fight for his survival, but also ultimately for his legacy.”

Marvel Studios

It is a good plot, although it does not reveal what the great danger of Deadpool 3 will be, nor the importance of the multiverse. We also don't know if he will be the Wolverine at the end of X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) or Logan (2017). Since it could even be another version. So, for now we have many doubts, but the same enthusiasm and desire for the premiere to arrive.

Deadpool 3 will storm theaters on July 26, 2024. Are you looking forward to seeing it as much as we are? Tell me in comments. While we wait, we can see the rest of the installments on Disney Plus with this link.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.