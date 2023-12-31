Actor Ryan Reynolds shares on his social networks Wade Wilson's new suit that he will wear in the movie Deadpool 3 (2024).

The year 2024 is almost upon us, and although there won't be a wave of Marvel movies, we do have an event that no one should miss at the movies: Deadpool 3, the long-awaited confrontation between Ryan Reynolds as the foul-mouthed Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman in the iconic role of Wolverine.

The promotion is going to be brutal since the networks exploded yesterday when Jackman shared behind-the-scenes images while preparing for his return as Logan. And now, Reynolds is not far behind, revealing a new look at his Deadpool costume in the MCU.

Here we leave you the publication on their social networks.

You have to go to the last photo.

The outfit, more vibrant than its previous versions, features that belt faithful to the comic, promising a perfect fusion with the heroes and antiheroes we hope to see in Deadpool 3. Since they are working hard to make the movie impact everyone.

A possible synopsis has emerged that reveals Deadpool's official retirement to become a used car salesman, until a twist of fate forces him to pull his katanas out of retirement! And of course, he recruits a grumpy Wolverine to help in a fight that will decide the fate of the multiverse.

Marvel Studios

The cast for this film is simply amazing: from franchise regulars Deadpool to the possible addition of Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova and the rumored involvement of stars like Taylor Swift.

Deadpool 3 will land in theaters on July 26, 2024, and expectations are through the roof! Do you want to see it as much as we do? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

The characters' previous films can be enjoyed on Disney Plus with this link.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.