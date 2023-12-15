After an unexpected change, Disney renames Deadpool 3 as Untitled Deadpool Movie. What secrets does it hide?

Since the announcement of the third big on-screen adventure of The Merc with a Mouth, fans have been on tenterhooks. Provisionally known as Deadpool 3, this film has recently been renamed by Disney as the Untitled Deadpool Movie for distribution and marketing. This unexpected turn has generated a wave of speculation and theories. Is a more intriguing title about to be revealed?

A strategic change

Director Shawn Levy had already anticipated that Deadpool 3 would not be the final name. In an interview, he suggested alternatives like Deadpool vs. Wolverine or Deadpool 3 with Wolvie, but confirmed that the final title is still up in the air. This strategic change by Disney could be a marketing play to keep fans in suspense.

Filming on the film, which has resumed after a long hiatus, is moving forward with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman working hard to prevent leaks. This has sparked rumors about an upcoming official poster or, perhaps, a new teaser. The secrecy around the project only increases the expectation.

Cameos and stellar returns

Deadpool 3 is rumored to feature appearances from iconic X-Men characters like Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey, as well as alternate versions of Gambit played by Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch. Even Liev Schreiber could return as Victor Creed. The appearance of variants of Deadpool, including Dogpool and Lady Deadpool, adds more mystery to the plot.

Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna will return, joined by Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in yet-unknown roles. Jennifer Garner, mentioned as Elektra, maintains the mystery without confirming her participation.

The Deadpool phenomenon

Since his appearance in Marvel comics in 1991, Deadpool has had a fascinating evolution. Initially a secondary villain, he evolved into an antihero with a complex personality and a richly nuanced story. His success in comics paved the way for his jump to the big screen, where Ryan Reynolds He has brought this character to life with a perfect mix of charisma and fidelity to the source material.

Deadpool, played masterfully by Ryan Reynolds, has revolutionized the superhero genre with its irreverence and black humor. This character, created by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza, is distinguished by breaking the fourth wall, speaking directly to the audience and making fun of the clichés of the genre. His uniqueness lies not only in his acid humor and the immortality of it, but also in how he handles sensitive topics with a touch of humor, winning the hearts of a global audience.

In contrast to iconic characters like Iron Man o Captain America, Deadpool offers a more anarchic and less conventional perspective. His incorporation into Marvel Cinematic Universe promises a fresh spin, blending its unique style with the broader narrative of the MCU. This merger is not only exciting for fans of the mercenary, but also represents an opportunity to explore new dynamics and conflicts, expanding the narrative possibilities within the Marvel universe.

Intrigue in the plot

Little is known about the plot, but Deadpool and Wolverine are expected to find themselves (trapped?) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Loki's TVA Agency, with Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, could play an important role, suggesting a deeper connection to Phase 5 of the MCU.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to premiere on July 26, 2024. This title change, far from being a mere anecdote, could be a key piece in the MCU puzzle, keeping fans in suspense and expecting more surprises.