Will Deadpool 3 be the big hit of 2024? We present the reasons why he could raise more than 2 billion dollars.

Lately Marvel Studios is not having the success of previous years, but that could change with its new movie: Deadpool 3. How much will it raise? Will it be a super success? We are going to explain the reasons why it could exceed the magical figure of 2,000 million. But first: How much do you want to see this new installment of the UCM? Tell me in the comments.

Movies that have exceeded 2,000 million in revenue:

Avatar (2009) – 2,923 M.Avengers: Endgame (2019) – 2,799 M.Avatar: The Sense of Water (2022) – 2,320 M.Titanic (1997) – 2,264 M.Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) – 2,071 M. Avengers: Infinity War (2009) – 2,052 M.

As we can see, only 6 films have reached that figure, so it is something really complicated, but not impossible. Additionally, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2022) was close with 1.921 million.

Reasons why the third installment of the mercenary with a mouth could reach 2,000 million.

The Deadpool saga has been one of the most beloved by Marvel fans due to its unique combination of action, irreverent comedy and a groundbreaking approach to the superhero genre. The confirmation of Deadpool 3 has generated enormous expectations, especially considering that this time he will be within the MCU.

Plus, the fact that it's the only Marvel Studios movie in 2024 could be a plus. Having no direct competition within the MCU, Deadpool 3 could take advantage of this void and appeal to a broader audience looking for their annual dose of action and comedy from the world of superheroes.

Without a doubt, the return of Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, the fan-favorite anti-hero, is a guarantee to maintain the distinctive tone and sarcastic humor that has characterized the franchise. But also, he will be accompanied by Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, something we all want to see again, since they have great chemistry both on screen and off.

But also, the incorporation of possible cameos from other characters from the Marvel universe could generate a significant impact at the box office. The participation of well-known figures from the world of superheroes has always been an additional attraction for fans. Who knows what crazy things they have come up with, but there are a large number of actors who are surely willing to return to their characters.

Promotion and Marketing.

Ryan Reynolds is known for his active social media presence, which is sure to translate into an aggressive and creative marketing campaign. Clever use of humor and direct interaction with fans has been a successful strategy in the past and could significantly increase excitement and anticipation around the film.

Summer is usually a favorable time for successful box office receipts in cinemas. While entertainment consumption habits have changed, a high-profile movie like Deadpool 3, with its track record and the appeal of the big-screen experience, could draw large numbers of moviegoers to movie theaters.

Finally, they could anticipate a brutal event such as Avengers: Secret Wars (2027), which would be the culmination to enthrall people in theaters.

In short, if Spider-Man: No Way Home almost reaches 2 billion, the same thing may happen this time. Because with the right combination of a stellar cast, a smart marketing strategy, the possibility of surprise cameos and a release without direct competition, Deadpool 3 has the potential to become a box office hit. Its ability to maintain the unique essence of the franchise and deliver the action and comedy that fans expect will be key factors in its financial and critical success. Do you think he will succeed? Tell me in comments.

Deadpool 3 will be released on July 26, 2024. While the two previous installments can be seen on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

